Tim Scott holding a baby

Republican presidential candidate South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott holds 3-month old Sawyer Thompson, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, as his father Jeff, left, looks on during a town hall meeting on May 24, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Photo: Associated Press (AP)

Here’s Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) doing his obligatory baby photo op. This is exactly how I imagine a 57-year-old bachelor who went on about his virginity until he was roughly 40 would hold an infant.

Nikki Haley wearing a dumb flag sweater

Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley enters a town hall event in New Hampshire on April 26, 2023 in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Whoever found this freedom garment for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was probably very proud of themselves.

Mike Pence on a Harley

Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, gets on a motorcycle during the Roast and Ride hosted by Senator Joni Ernst in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Saturday, June 3, 2023
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R) hosted a “Roast and Ride” event on June 3, which resulted in former Vice President Mike Pence assaulting our eyes with his patch-speckled vest. (Pence filed his paperwork to enter the race on June 5.) The mere sight of it is so ridiculous it immediately spawned memes.

Casey DeSantis in a tacky anti-woke jacket

Casey DeSantis, center, the wife of presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, stands in front of the bus for her husband's super PAC, Never Back Down, on June 3, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Photo: Associated Press (AP)

DeSantis and his wife, Casey, also attended Sen. Ernst’s event and Casey wore a ridiculous leather jacket bearing a photo of the state of Florida and an alligator on the back with the words “where woke goes to die.” The look is a reminder that her fashion is less Camelot than it is fascist Disney princess.

Vivek Ramaswamy pretending he goes to a regular barbershop

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy visits the 3rd Phase Barbershop in the South Shore neighborhood on May 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Here is biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who Forbes estimates is worth at least $630 million, getting a haircut in a barbershop, which is definitely where he gets his hair cut all the time, not in a fancy salon. We are all the kid on the right.

Donald Trump holding a pie

Former President Donald Trump holds a pie as he greets patrons at the Machine Shed Restaurant on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Trump, who famously prefers fast food over almost all types of cuisine, probably will not have so much as a bite of this pie, but he will pose with it while looking confused as to what it actually is.

Asa Hutchinson in front of a tractor

Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas, center, attends the Roast and Ride hosted by Senator Joni Ernst in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 3, 2023.
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I’m not sure why a tractor is being displayed indoors, but here is former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson standing in front of it.

DeSantis trying very hard to be relatable

From left, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Randy Feenstra flip meat on the grill for a photo op during the annual Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center, Iowa, on Saturday, May 13, 2023
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

“I welcome family and friends to my home to enjoy grilled meats all the time, and this is the face I make and the position I assume when that occurs.”

Nikki Haley’s dumb merch

A drink holder is seen an event for Nikki Haley, the former two-term conservative governor of South Carolina and former U.S. ambassador to the UN, at Horry-Georgetown Technical College in South Carolina, on March 13, 2023
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

After now-former CNN anchor Don Lemon stupidly remarked that Haley “isn’t in her prime,” the Haley campaign made this even stupider beer koozie and apparently sold it at an event.

