Running for president typically involves politicians shamelessly pandering to potential voters in early primary and caucus states including Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, while surrounded by news cameras. Republicans seeking the party’s 2024 nomination face the added stress of trying to differentiate themselves from former President Donald Trump without pissing off Trump or his rabid supporters. This election cycle is going to be a shitshow, but it has already lead to some tremendous content, including many photos of rich, out-of-touch fascists holding babies and pies, riding motorcycles, and pretending to get their hair cut in regular barbershops.

Advertisement

Here are the dumbest, funniest, and most pander-y photos from the 2024 campaign trail so far. We will obviously absolutely be updating this list.