And to say that trans girls in sports is “the women’s issue of our time” is so obtuse as to be laughable. Women in the U.S. are experiencing skyrocketing maternal mortality rates; child rape victims are being forced to cross state lines to get life-saving abortions; and women with cancerous pregnancies are being told to wait in the hospital parking lot until they’re nearly dying to get basic reproductive health care. Meanwhile, I have yet to see a teenage girl report that a trans girl in her locker room is the reason she feels like she can’t go on.

But Haley has apparently been advised that going after trans people will be a winning strategy in this election—so much so that she keeps telling her same offensive Dylan Mulvaney joke in places where it completely bombs.

If the 2024 cycle is already this awful by June 2023, prepare for it to get much, much worse.