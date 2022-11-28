We may earn a commission from links on this page.

As the days tick down until the December 6 runoff election between Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, it appears the Warnock team is taking inspiration from the successful Pennsylvania Senate campaign—by doing some light trolling.

Over the weekend, Warnock released a video of people reacting to wild campaign stump speeches from Walker, the Trump-endorsed former NFL player. The clips they saw included Walker talking about vampires, a horny bull, and China’s “bad air” floating over the U.S.

Memorable responses in the ad include: “what the hell is he taking about?,” “what on earth?,” “unbelievable,” and “no one’s watching this and being like, ‘oh, man, that guy’s got it together.’”

Advertisement

The video has 1.5 million views as of Monday morning.

G/O Media may get a commission $400 off Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series Vivid Dolby Vision

If you need a designated Gamer TV™, this might be the one for you: this Sony TV makes your PS5 games more vivid and reduces input lag. Buy for $898 at Amazon Advertisement

The first clip people hear is Walker’s recent tangent in which he claimed that werewolves can kill vampires. (Fact check: Not true.) Here is Walker rambling about werewolves in an extended aside about how people need to “have faith,” more broadly but also in Georgia.



Advertisement

The second speech clip is the bull parable he told in October—a strange choice for someone who hid the existence of multiple children from his own campaign and has been accused by two different women of impregnating them, then paying for their abortions.

Advertisement

Then finally, the good air/bad air quote. In July, Walker opined on air pollution by saying: “our good air decide to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then—now we got we to clean that back up.” Here are those now-viral comments:

Advertisement

The horrified viewers sum up their thoughts at the end of Warnock’s video. “He’s completely unqualified for this really, really serious job,” says one woman, while a man says, “It’s a risk to me and millions of Georgians to put this man in a position of power.” The video ends with the caption: “Does Herschel Walker really represent you?”



The Democrats have already clinched (narrow) control of the Senate with 50 seats—plus a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris—but if Warnock were to win, they’d have an outright 51 to 49 majority and wouldn’t have to share power on committees.



Advertisement

Warnock was leading by four points in one recent poll, and his campaign has raised more money than Walker’s, but that doesn’t account for the millions that Republican super PACs will be spending.