A week after Election Day, Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock have returned to the campaign trail as their race to represent Georgia in the Senate spills into a Dec. 6 run-off since neither received above 50 percent of the vote. In a Monday rally, Walker—accused of pressuring two former partners to have abortions and not seeing one of his four confirmed kids in years—inexplicably chose to attack Warnock for his parenting.



“[Warnock] paid himself for childcare, all that stuff—why don’t he keep his own kids? Don’t have nobody keep your kids. You keep your kids. I keep my own, even though he lied about me,” Walker said. Walker appears to be referencing reporting from earlier this year that Warnock’s ex-wife, Ouluye Ndoye, filed a lawsuit for additional custody rights of their kids as well as a recalculation of his child support payments since his income increased after he was elected Senator in 2021. In August, the far-right outlet Breitbart News reported that Warnock had spent over $61,000 in campaign funds on childcare services.

Advertisement

What’s befuddling about Walker’s chosen line of attack is that, put lightly, he doesn’t really have a leg to stand on . Christian Walker, Walker’s only publicly known child, has accused his father of threatening to kill him and his mother, forcing them to move homes several times for their safety. Multiple women have accused Walker of intimate partner violence. And one of the two women who says Walker paid for their abortions, despite his stated support for abortion bans, also has a child with him, telling the Daily Beast Walker hasn’t seen their child in years. His communication with his young son, she claimed, was limited to sporadic texts, which she shared with the outlet, and occasional gifts.

The Daily Beast reporter who interviewed this woman said in a tweet that he showed her Walker’s Monday remarks about Warnock’s parenting, and she responded, “That cannot be real.”

G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Balmonds - 50% Off Sitewide - November 25 - November 28 Super-soothing skincare.

Balmonds’ Skin Salvation is a cult favorite among makeup artists, and dermatologist-approved too. It soothes and reduces risk of irritation by protecting your skin barrier. Buy at Balmonds Advertisement

Before any of the news about the alleged abortions surfaced, Walker was also exposed for being dishonest about the number of kids he has. Despite lamenting absentee fathers and spewing racist dog whistles about the state of American families on the campaign trail, earlier this year, reports confirmed that Walker had several kids with several different women after formerly lying that he only had two.

Walker has fastidiously denied claims he paid for women’s abortions, though the Daily Beast’s reporting on the issue was corroborated by significant evidence, including a check he appeared to write for the abortion. But comparing his parenting to someone else’s and claiming to “keep my own” kids, given all the evidence to the contrary, is… a choice. Does he really want more people to Google search “Herschel Walker kids” three weeks out from his run-off election?

Advertisement

Walker’s juxtaposition of his parenting and Warnock’s wasn’t the only topic he addressed at the Monday rally, which, at one point, inexplicably saw Walker give an ode to “those gas-guzzling cars.”

Advertisement

“If we were ready for the green agenda, I’d raise my hand right now,” he said. “But we’re not ready right now… What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars. Because we’ve got the good emissions under those cars.” To be clear, there are no “good emissions” from cars. But after a long year of spewing nonsense, from claiming that trans kids can’t get into heaven to pitching “a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media” to address mass shootings, why would he stop now?

On Election Day, Warnock edged out Walker by just under 1% . It’s unclear how much these numbers will change on Dec. 6, with Walker running on his own without Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on the ballot with him.