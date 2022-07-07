Imagine showing up for work every day, doing your best to get an accused domestic abuser elected, and every day you have no idea what will come out of said alleged wife beater’s mouth. That’s the situation that top staff of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign find themselves in, and they apparently hate him for it!

Staff has “zero” confidence in Walker, according to a new report published by The Daily Beast on Thursday. The former footballer lies “like he’s breathing,” one staffer told the outlet.

Walker, a Republican, is running to replace Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) , the first Black man elected to the Senate from a former Confederate member state.

Advertisement

One of the frequent topics of his lies to his staff is his growing list of secret children. Walker repeatedly criticizes Black “fatherless homes,” but has since publicly admitted to fathering at least three children no one knew about . In the winter, staffers approached Walker to talk about a possible secret child, but he immediately struck down the rumors. According to The Daily Beast, the staffers already knew Walker was lying and showed up at the meeting with documents verifying his paternity. Eventually, Walker admitted the child was his, but said there weren’t any more.



In June, the site came to the campaign for comment about yet another kid. Walker again said no, no more kids. But the very next day, The Daily Beast requested comment about a third secret child. Eventually Walker admitted to all three.

G/O Media may get a commission FREE Audible Premium Plus 3-Month Free Trial Listen up

The Audible Premium Plus experience for Amazon Prime users includes unlimited listening to the Premium Catalog, plus (see what they do there?) one credit per month for any title of their choice. FREE for Amazon Prime Subscribers Advertisement

“He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true,” one adviser said.

Walker hasn’t just lied about children—t here was the time the candidate said he was a FBI-trained agent and law enforcement professional. Walker claimed to have graduated from the University of Georgia, even though he very publicly left the university to play professional football. His team had to delete that claim from the official bio. What’s weirder is that Walker claimed to have graduated in the top 1 percent of his class for years. He’s overstated his role in founding a veteran-support group called Patriot Support. Walker keeps embellishing how successful his chicken business is.

Advertisement

Three different people independent told The Daily Beast that Herschel was a “pathological liar.” And it sure seems like they’re correct!

But t hese also, hilariously, are people responsible for getting him elected. They have “zero” confidence in him and want him elected to the U.S. Senate? ! That is... just incredibly fucked up. Perhaps it’s time to r esign en masse, you guys.