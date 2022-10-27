A second woman has now accused anti-abortion Georgia Senate nominee Hershel Walker of paying for an abortion when they dated. And the saga now involves mega attorney Gloria Allred, though it’s unclear exactly why the woman revealed her allegation a press conference rather than through a media outlet.

On Wednesday, Allred said during a news conference that her client, Jane Doe, was in a years-long affair with Walker beginning in 1987 and he pressured her to get an abortion, going so far as to wait outside the clinic until the procedure was over. Doe, who attended virtually and spoke with her camera off, said that when she got pregnant in April 1993, it was clear Walker didn’t want to continue the pregnancy. (The other alleged abortion in 2009 was not coerced, as the woman didn’t want to have the baby either. Though that woman said Walker pressured her to have a second abortion and she declined. )

Doe said Walker gave her the money for the procedure and she went to an abortion clinic in Dallas, Texas, but couldn’t go through with it and left in tears. This upset Walker, and he “drove me to the clinic the following day and waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out,” she said. “I was devastated because I felt like I was pressured into having the abortion.”

Doe said she is a registered Independent who voted for former President Donald Trump twice and isn’t speaking out for partisan reasons but rather to highlight his character flaws. “I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a US senator and that is the reason why I am speaking up and providing proof,” she said. “He has publicly taken the position that he is ‘about life’ and against abortion under any circumstances,” she said, “when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it.”

This alleged affair and abortion happened while Walker was married to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman; the marriage lasted from 1983 to 2002. Grossman is the woman who accused Walker of domestic abuse, including holding a gun to her head and saying “he was gonna blow [her] brains out.” She is also the mother of conservative influencer Christian Walker.

Just like he did earlier this month, Herschel Walker denied the new allegation. According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the candidate said at a campaign stop in Dillard that he was “done with this foolishness. I’ve already told you this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain it.”

He later told Fox News that the allegations were the doing of “desperate” Democrats who want to talk his campaign and claimed that Georgia voters were more concerned about inflation, crime, and the existence of transgender people than his hypocrisy.

“This is a lie. I’ve said it once, and I’ve moved on, my campaign has moved on,” he said. “We’re worried about what the Georgia people are talking about. They’re talking about this inflation. They’re talking about crime. They’re talking about men in women sports. They’re talking about this border.” Walker also suggested that president Joe Biden himself and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) were behind this, and that they “will do whatever they can and say whatever they can to win power back for this seat.”

Republican leaders and activists certainly didn’t seem to care about the initial allegation, they just want control of the Senate, where Walker would no doubt vote to ban abortion. Former NRA spokesperson and current podcast host Dana Loesch summed up this mentality: “Winning is a virtue, and I’m not going to be baited, nor should you...What I’m about to say is by no means a contradiction or a compromise of a principle. Please keep in mind I’m concerned about one thing and one thing only at this point. So, I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles—I want control of the Senate.”

Loesch’s issue is gun rights, but anti-abortion voters have made the same rationalization. As Kaaryn Walker, a Republican political consultant in Georgia and founder of Black Conservatives for Truth, told Politico earlier this month: “are you more impacted by a person who paid for an abortion, allegedly, 11, 12 years ago, versus a sitting senator who is pro-choice and will do whatever he can to help other women have abortions too?”

It’s not clear that this second abortion allegation will matter much to conservatives, who value power more than anything.