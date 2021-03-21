Prince William Reportedly Does Not Feel Trapped by the Monarchy He Will One Day Rule

Photo : Tim Merry/Pool Photo ( AP )

Two weeks after the highly-anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that sent the British monarchy into a complete and utter panic, the royal family is still attempting to save face. The most recent development comes from a source close to Prince William and Prince Harry, who told the Sunday Times that William found Harry’s comments about his brother and father being “trapped” within the monarchy “way off the mark.”

During the sit-down with Oprah, Prince Harry spoke about the difficulty of extricating himself from the monarchy, recognizing that it was easier for him to leave than it would have been for his older brother. “I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system, but I have,” Harry said. “My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

But according to this anonymous source, William doesn’t see it that way. “He has a path set for him and he’s completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service,” a source told the Sunday Times about Prince William.

I understand that that quote is supposed to reassure readers of William’s commitment to his role in the royal family, but “he’s completely accepting of his role” makes the royal family sound even more like a cult than it already had. (I can’t help but read this as “There is no war in Ba Sing Se.”) If they’re trying to convince the general public that Prince William definitely does have free will in this situation, they’re going to need something a lot more convincing than “he has a path set for him.”

But, then again, perhaps the man who insisted that the royal family is “very much not a racist family” despite centuries of imperialism and genocide proving otherwise doesn’t actually have any issues with being second in line to that same violent monarchy. [People]

Despite the rumors circulating on Twitter dot com, it does not appear that Quavo had the Bentley he gifted to his now ex-girlfriend Saweetie repossessed after she confirmed their breakup on Friday. Sources confirmed this to TMZ, saying that the entire story that claimed the Migos rapper had leased the car in his name and sent someone to take back the Christmas gift was a complete utter lie. The former couple’s relationship started with a corny but cute DM slide, but when Saweetie revealed she was single, she also heavily implied that Quavo had cheated on her repeatedly.

What’s a glacier boy to do without his ICY girl? I guess Quavo’s going to have to find out. [TMZ]