The Whitest Family on Earth Assures Everyone That They Are Definitely Not Racist

The Royal Family has recovered from the aftershock of The Interview and has emerged ready to apply a heavily charged defibrillator to their reputation, although are they even aware of what their reputation has been for the last hundred years, give or take? Thursday morning, while visiting a school, Prince William responded to a swarm of paparazzi asking if he was racist by saying, “We are very much not a racist family.” Short, sweet, and to the point.
But let’s just go over a few small things shall we? Prince Philip’s sister was literally married to a Nazi. Queen Elizabeth’s disgraced uncle and his wife were Nazi sympathizers. The purity of the lily-white family bloodline was so important that Elizabeth and Philip are literal cousins who can both trace their lineage back to Queen Victoria—you know, the one who oversaw the British Empire at the height of the East India Trading Company which went from trading spices to colonizing parts of India to facilitating the exchange of enslaved people.
This isn’t just idle gossip that coming from a disgruntled former royal, this is recorded history and the family is acting as if there aren’t 700 shows and 9,000 documentaries focused solely on the Nazi-loving, land-colonizing, human-life-trading truth of it all. Why lie at this point? Why not counter with an even bigger interview admitting all this and pretending to have learned something and marking a new era for the British monarchy? I’m not expecting real change from anyone but at the very least the public is owed better-crafted lies and stronger obfuscation tactics; this is the big leagues, for fuck’s sake. [TMZ]
- Sharon Osbourne has emerged from the family crypt to defend Piers Morgan on her talk show, The Talk. [Vulture]
- Queen Elizabeth has two fresh new corgis to follow her everywhere which are absolutely not a distraction from—omg look at their little corgi butts! [Washington Post]
- Is Grey’s Anatomy finally over? [Vulture]
- Chloe x Halle, with their perfect skin and voices, will be the new spokespeople for Neutrogena. [Refinery29]
- Welcome to Daveed Diggs’s crib. [People]
- Tom Girardi, husband of Beverly Hills Housewife Erica Girardi, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. [People]
- Kermit the Frog got voted off The Masked Singer, a show that has completely lost the plot. [People]
- One guess on who is considering a run for Texas governor. Hint: he drives a Lincoln. [ABC]
DISCUSSION
Saying “I’m not racist” is just about the worst thing you can say* when someone accuses you of racism. It basically just confirms that you’re racist—that you don’t care how your words and actions affect others, that you don’t spend time thinking about unconscious (or conscious) biases, that haven’t educated yourself in antiracism and don’t care to educate yourself in antiracism, and that you’re happy to stay in your bubble of white privilege (even when your bubble isn’t eve a royal one). It’s such an ignorant and dismissive response.
Also, cool on the media to try to say QE had to adopt new puppies because of the emotional distress of H&M speaking up... when her husband of 70 years has been in the hospital for the better part of a month. My mom was in the hospital for two days in September and she and my dad ended up adopting a kitten (emotions were high, serotonin was low, the chance came up, and they took it).
*If your intent is to convince people that you’re not racist. If your intent is to lean into it, there are much worse things you can say.