Uh Oh, the Palace Is Freaking Out About Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

Image : TOLGA AKEMN/AFP ( Getty Images )

On March 7, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will sit down for a two-hour interview with Oprah for a little chat about life inside and outside the Palace. This is great for Meghan and Harry, and less great for Harry’s family, who are all VERY concerned about what she’s going to say. In what is no doubt a COMPLETE AND UTTER COINCIDENCE, some little birds have gone to the press with reports of Meghan “bullying” the staff, but with extremely scant details.

Here’s the English breakfast, courtesy of Page Six:

Sources told the Times of London that the Duchess of Sussex occasionally reduced staffers to tears when she lived at Kensington Palace following her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. In one alleged incident, a royal aide who had been anticipating a confrontation with Markle told a colleague: “I can’t stop shaking.” Two senior members of the palace staff were allegedly bullied into leaving their jobs, the UK newspaper reported. A third former aide said they had been personally “humiliated” by the former TV actress.

The timing of this information raises one to two eyebrows, because, as stated earlier, the big, splashy tell-all interview is with Oprah, America’s most sympathetic interviewer and the woman who will be sure to extract the juiciest bits of info. In said interview, Markle will reportedly say that royal life was “unsurvivable,” hence her pulling herself and her lil’ ginger man out of that life and into another. This is not going to make anyone across the pond very happy! [Page Six]

When I am tired but cannot fall asleep and looking at TikTok no longer soothes, I will find one to two photos of Ben Affleck struggling to carry his Amazon packages while precariously balancing a Dunkin’ iced coffee atop the stack. It’s one of my favorite pictures of Ben Affleck, a man whose infinite sadness or resignation to the hand life has dealt him often matches the way I feel, on the inside. However, Ben Affleck’s very big sadness makes me sad, so imagine how nice it feels to hear that he’s doing... fine!



(This is not the photo I think of, but it is one that accurately reflects my feelings about Ben, and also, Ben.)

He’s filming a movie called The Tender Bar in Boston, he’s hangin’ with George Clooney, and apparently, he’s doing great! “Ben is excited to be in Boston,” the source told People. “He and George are happy to be reunited and working together again.” Hmmm.... interesting. Very interesting.

Maybe Ben’s happiness is directly correlated to how much time he spends in Boston every year. He tops off his levels with Dunkin’ in Los Angeles, but he needs to visit the motherland every now and again to feel really rejuvenated. I know there’s a pandemic, and Fenway isn’t open yet, but maybe Ben has to walk through Kenmore Square singing “Sweet Caroline” for an hour or two every day until he starts to feel like himself again.

“I LOVE THAT DIRTY WATER,” Ben screams into the quiet dark of Landsdowne Street. “Boston.... you’re my home.” [People]