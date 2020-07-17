Quavo and Saweetie's Relationship Started With a DM Slide

Quavo and Saweetie are each established rappers in their own right, with Quavo as the unofficial leader of the rap trio Migos, and Saweetie making her own name with songs like “ICY GRL” and “My Type.” In a new interview in GQ’s August 2020 issue, the couple talks about how their relationship began, their career journeys, and what they appreciate about the other person. Their romance began, naturally, with a DM slide.

Via GQ:

“I seen her on my Explore page,” remembers Quavo, who joins us to pick at a burger and fries. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’” “So I slid in her DM,” he adds. “I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’” “He sent me the snowflake [emoji],” says Saweetie, “and I sent him the stir-fry back”—a nod to one of Migos’ biggest hits.

Even though “you an icy girl, you need a glacier boy” has to be one of the worst pickup lines I’ve heard in my entire life, it’s hard not to find this couple’s relatable origin story endearing. Apparently, Saweetie thought Quavo was fine long before he made the first move (... which also explains why she loved that line).

In the GQ Couples Quiz video, the pair’s chemistry shines through in the casual glances and smiles that they give each other as they talk about Saweetie hogging the bed and Quavo raps the first few bars of “ICY GIRL .” Their energy is both flirty and genuine, and apparently both bring that same earnest attentiveness to all parts of their relationship:

“Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator,” she said. “I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him—not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté.… I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.” Quavo matched her earnestness. “When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie shit go out the window and the Quavo shit go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me,” he said. “I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

I’m not one to get sentimental about celebrity couples, but there’s something about Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship that feels so sincere. Quavo captured it perfectly himself in their interview: “I give her what my mama calls me.”