Saweetie's Already Legendary Single Era Has Begun

Remember that super cute “Couples Quiz” video that Saweetie and Quavo did for GQ last summer? The one that warmed your heart in the midst of an especially bleak year? Well, eat shit, lovers of true romance! Because the pair have called it quits over an alleged infidelity—or infidelities, plural.



Saweetie confirmed via Twitter on Friday that she and her boyfriend of over two years had broken up, TMZ reports, confirming the suspicions of many eagle-eyed fans who’d already noticed the pair’s mutual unfollowing on Instagram.

Though she kept her reasoning for the split somewhat cryptic, it would appear she’s saying that Quavo cheated on her:

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars, and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women... I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.

Love that for her!

Quavo, on the other hand, seemed less than thrilled about his ex’s Twitter statement. His response tweets, per Page Six:

I know you want to make this into a show, so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives... I had love for you, and [I’m] disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.

Passive-aggressina!!!! And he didn’t even try to address her cheating claims. Really into Saweetie not dating him anymore. Love it when women, etc.