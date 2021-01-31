A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

If Olivia Newton-John Isn't an Anti-Vaxxer, Her Daughter Sure Is!

Marie Solis
Illustration for article titled If Olivia Newton-John Isnt an Anti-Vaxxer, Her Daughter Sure Is!
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Olivia Newton-John says she has no plans “at this point” to get the covid vaccine. Though she didn’t elaborate on how she arrived at this worrisome decision—Newton-John is 72 and has stage-four breast cancer—her daughter Chloe Lattanzi seemed to fill in the blanks when she embarked on an anti-vaxxer rant during the same interview with the Herald Sun.

“I’m not an anti-vaxxer,” Lattanzi staunchly maintained, before going on to say several sentences that only an anti-vaxxer would say: “I’m anti putting mercury and pesticides in my body, which are in a lot of vaccines,” she continued. (False!) “To me real medicine is what comes from the earth. I think people trust vaccines because the doctor says it is safe; I used to.”

It seems more than likely Newton-John shares some version of her daughter’s opinions on this, which is unfortunate! As far as I can tell, the most prevalent side effect of the covid vaccine so far is having to learn which celebrities have been quiet anti-vaxxers all along.

Tiffany Haddish and Common accepted TikTok’s “#SilhouetteChallenge,” which involves appearing modest and coy while the song “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” plays, and then flaunting one’s curves using strategic lighting and editing that creates a silhouette. The point of it, from what I can glean, is to create a thirst trap.

This TikTok trend strikes me as somewhat banal, but I think it’s nice that Haddish and Common are doing it together, because I’m pro-them.

  • Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband Will Kopelman is engaged to Vogue editor Alexandra Michler. The two were linked to each other for the first time last month. Whiplash! [Page Six]
  • Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s wife Louise Linton—whom I know best for tagging all of her designer goods in an Instagram post and then mocking someone in the replies who criticized her for flaunting her wealth—will play a “psychotic hedge fund manager and serial killer” in an upcoming movie she write and directed herself. Excuse me?? [New York Post]
  • Tom Cruise, as he would like us to believe, is proudly the most covid-conscious actor in Hollywood. But apparently not conscious enough to put the latest Mission: Impossible installment on hiatus, the filming of which he has turned into a “nightmare.” He sounds like a lot of fun to work with! [Page Six]
Marie Solis

Night blogger at Jezebel with writing at The Baffler, The Nation, Vice, Gothamist, The Awl, and more.

