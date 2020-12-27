Great! I Finally Learned Something About Anwar Hadid, and It's That He's an Anti-Vaxxer

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

Just as the covid-19 vaccines are finally starting to reach people in the United States, Anwar Hadid has decided to come out as a staunch anti-vaxxer, which just like.......dude...wha t the hell? Thank god you’re the least relevant one of your siblings.



Here’s how the mask-offening went down, per TMZ: Over the weekend, Hadid was doing a Q&A on his Instagram story. One of his followers asked the model(????) whether he planned to take the vaccine once he’s given the green light to do so. “Absolutely not,” Hadid replied.

So...... w hat’s Anwar’s plan for covid-19—you know, that disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 1 in 1,000 Americans this year and is a very, very serious thing to take very, very seriously ? “Either I just don’t get [covid], or I get it and, God willing, heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally [with a vaccine],” Hadid explained. “Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.” For example, possibly die of covid if you go out of your way to avoid getting vaccinated. Bodies! Incredible.

Hadid has understandably been met with some criticism from the press (hi) and the public alike. He has yet to comment further on the matter, TMZ notes, though he has deleted the offending posts.

In case there was any lingering doubt , Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are definitely together ! Us Weekly officially dubs them “the couple” in its write-up of the Christmas Eve yacht cruise the two chartered in Barbados, Rihanna’s home country .

There are some extremely blurry, probably not authorized paparazzi photos from the night up that I totally don’t have the rights to print here, so if you want to be A Fucking Creep!!!! head on over to The Daily Mail.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Michelle Branch revealed that she had a miscarriage.

“ Just when we were rounding third and heading home... 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet,’” the singer wrote, per Page Six. “ But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne all day, m ade an incredible meal, and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. Five more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister, and kids have been the MVP s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone.”

