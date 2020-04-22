Tiffany Haddish and Common Are Fucking With Us

Image : Getty

Tiffany Haddish and Common are definitely dating, and they’re definitely very cute, and I don’t know why either of them would even try to pretend they’re not because give me a break, they have chemistry even in this Bumble ad!



“You look very beautiful,” Common told Haddish on their virtual “date ,” to which she replied, “You looking very handsome yourself.” He sent her flowers. She said her childhood dream was to have a horse farm. Then they both ordered food from their favorite local restaurants, which they ate before dancing at each other.

“I would love to see you again,” he said before signing off, which I’m sure he will because they’re probably in the same room right now.

But when Hoda Kotb asked directly, Haddish was cagey. Per E!,

“He’s on Bumble,” Tiffany, who is a Bumble spokesperson, teased as the mom of two asked to hear more about their recent date on the app, where she and Common highlighted its new virtual dating features. “We went on a virtual Bumble date. Get out of my bedroom, Hoda!” Further proving that she’s single, Tiffany added, “Now it’s just me in my bedroom and all of my clean clothes. I piled all the clean clothes next to me so it feels like somebody’s in the bed.”

I do hope they’re dating and I think that they are, but I gotta say— a pile of clean clothes is, in many ways, the best partner of all. [E!]

Prince Louis will turn 2 years old tomorrow, and the young fop’s eyebrows are more resplendent than ever. It seems he spent his birthday eve in leisure, enjoying a quiet moment with his paints before the whirlwind of tomorrow’s festivities. (Probably, I don’t know his life.)



I particularly enjoy the third photo, in which he seems simultaneously delighted by his artistic genius and worried about spoiling his spotless gingham dress shirt. Happy birthday, you incredibly elegant little man![E! News]

