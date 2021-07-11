Olivia Jade Didn't Love Her Gossip Girl Shout-Out

Photo : Richard Shotwell/Invision ( AP )

Part of the fun of the series premiere of the new Gossip Girl—at least for New Yorkers — was keeping up with the references: Did you recognize Cut e ditor-in-c hief Lindsay Peoples Wagner at Julien’s fashion show ? Did you catch mention of beloved Brooklyn spot Fan- Fan Dough nuts?

Olivia Jade didn’t seem to particularly enjoy her shout-out on the series, which occurred about midway through the episode, when Julien (the reboot’s Serena van der Woodsen) and her posse are contemplating a potential public relations crisis.

“...E verything will be fine so long as you win,” Julien’s friend Luna tells her as they approach the courtyard of their elite private school . “ Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail.”

Jade posted a TikTok on Saturday superimposing her reaction over a clip of the scene, smiling and shaking her head at the comment . “No I didn’t,” she sa ys in the video.

This is what Us Weekly and other tabloids have termed a “clap back,” which is undoubtedly an overstatement. Nonetheless, it’s clear Jade wasn’t too pleased with the call back to her mom’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. P erhaps she might consider that getting name-dropped in the Gossip Girl reboot has already become a kind of status symbol. And a s Luna rightfully points out in episode one, all press is good press.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker— not ed T attoo B oyfriend and P retty G irlfriend couple—continue to be incorrigible with regards to PDA.

Can we even call this open-mouthed tongue-touching a proper kiss?

