Thank God There's This Body Language Expert to Decode Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Mysterious PDA

For months now I’ve been puzzling over the possible significance of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker being plastered all over each other in nearly every photo I’ve seen of them together. Kourtney and Travis making out on a couch ? Travis sucking Kourtney’s finger in public? Travis cupping Kourtney’s bare ass in a desert? What could it possibly mean???

Thank god, a body language expert is here to help.

“This photo of Kourtney and Travis is hot, hot, hot!” expert Blanca Cobb told Cosmopolitan last week (referring to the aforementioned desert photo):

“Kourtney and Travis are connected from their lips to their hips. With so much of their skin touching, their bodies have to be exploding with oxytocin, dopamine, serotonin, hormones that make them feel more blissfully connected. And they’re all about a physical connection with Kourtney’s lips locked onto his and her bum snuggled into his hands. Let’s put it this way: The heat is on!”

Confirmed: This couple is horny. Who would’ve known!

