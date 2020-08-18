Looks Like Aunt Becky's Daughters Were Involved in the College Admission Scandal After All

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

In Spring 2019, Aunt Becky aka Lori Loughlin and her husband, Target fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, got caught dropping $500,000 in bribes to gain admission for their daughters Olivia Jade and “ the other one” into USC. The couple pled not guilty, then, a year later, pled guilty, reaching a plea agreement 14- months after charges were first filed.

While the pair awaits sentencing, juicy details from the case are slowly trickling into the open , such as this item: Becky allegedly involved her daughters in the College Admissions Scandal. Like, the kids might’ve been in on it.

According to US Weekly, Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell, a prosecutor in the case, sent a memo to the judge saying, that both kids were part of the scheme . “They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.” The memo also says that Aunt Becky warned Olivia Jade to be careful when talking to her private tutor about her top choice school, USC. “It might be a flag for the weasel to meddle,” she reportedly told her daughter. “ Don’t say too much to that man.” Apparently Becky also referred to him as a “nosey bastard.”

Aunt Becky and her husband are set to be sentenced, virtually, on Friday, August 21. According to US Weekly, Giannulli is expected to be sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Becky’s plea deal includes two months of prison, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine. Both are expected to be subject to parole for two years following their sentencing.

But hey, if they behave anything like fellow Operation Varsity Blues briber-parent Felicity Huffman, they’ll get out early. In no time, really.