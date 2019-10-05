Miley Is Moving On

Image : Getty

Ending a long relationship comes with a lot of negatives: figuring out who gets the proverbial wagon wheel coffee table, that inevitable 3 a.m. text wondering where it all went wrong, all dating apps. But a positive aspect of suddenly finding oneself single again is using this feckless period as an opportunity to tongue kiss all the woulds in your life now that you are free to admit you had long been quasi-interested in boning them. Miley Cyrus, for instance, seems to be making time to kiss all her hottest single friends now that she is unencumbered by spousal commitments. Good on her!



After a summer spent rubbing expensive bathing suits in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter in the wake of the recent split with soon-to-b e-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus has most recently been spotting kissing a person called Cody Simpson at a smoothie bowl place. Simpson, who previously dated also newly-single Gigi Hadid, has all the qualities that make for an excellent rebound—he is attractive and nearby.

Advertisement

Cyrus is also making new music, purporting herself to be “so fucking inspired” on Instagram. That post-breakup burst of energy is also right on schedule. Expect a new, drastic hairstyle any day now. I am still growing out my bad breakup undercut from years ago, so godspeed Miley. [Haarper’s Bazaar]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s relationship with the press is pretty fucking toxic and weird. On one hand, the royals are meant to be the public face of Britain. Like, that is the only point of their whole family. On the other, the paparazzi was responsible for the death of Princess Diana and is openly racist and all-round shitty to Meghan. And while Harry and Meghan need The Daily Mail to publish pictures of them regally waving in Africa, they would, not unreasonably, rather the media not wiretap their phones.

Days after Prince Harry released a statement begging the press to let Princess Meghan breathe, Buckingham Palace has announced a new lawsuit against the parent companies of The Sun and The Mirror over the allegedly illegal interception of some voicemails. Additionally, Harry and Meghan are suing the Mail over the publication of a private letter sent by Meghan to her father.

Though news of the royals suing over headlines is, of course, making headlines, according to Slate, the Windsors sue the press all the time. [People]



Advertisement