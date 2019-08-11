Image: Getty

Less than a year after their secret wedding at home in Tennessee and just four months after Miley declared herself “freakishly obsessed” with her husband, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are done. But according to Instagram and a bazillion paparazzi photos, Miley is fine with it.



On August 10, Cyrus posted a photo to Instagram of herself sans wedding ring with the caption “Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” which turned out to be solid advice because what immediately followed was a barrage of news items about the split but also about Cyrus’s “look how over it I am” Italian Instagram vacation with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from Brody Jenner.

A rep for Cyrus gave People the usual breakup statement:

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Then, almost immediately following the announcement, paparazzi photos appeared of Cyrus and Carter cuddling and kissing in Lake Como. News of the split also comes on the heels of an interview for the August issue of Elle in which Cyrus said she didn’t have a regular marriage, she had a cool marriage:

“I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of Marlene Dietrich guffawing in heaven. But still, the breakup vacation and all the hooking up that entails is a time-honored tradition as old as breaking up itself. Bon voyage Miley and Kaitlynn.