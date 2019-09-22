Image: Backgrid

As late summer fades to early fall, the blossom of Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s love has withered on the vine. Yet the pair will always have the warm embrace of the Italian sun and tens of thousands of paparazzi photographs to immortalize the brief season of their love.



According to People, the two were friends long before they began holding hands while wearing matching mom jeans, and friends they shall remain:

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider adds, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

The last time the two were photographed together was on September 14 when they took their identical set of crop tops out for a stroll around Los Angeles. Love is dead. Long live “I think we are just better off as friends.”