Martha Stewart Just Can't Stop Clowning Gwyneth Paltrow

Image : Getty

Cause of death: this burn.

According to People, Martha Stewart recently went on some podcast to totally annihilate Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop in a few short sentences. Those were, and I quote:

“I don’t follow Goop. Sometimes I look at the products that she’s selling. I wish every young entrepreneur well, and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs… if they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars. If they have a good idea, I want them to be able to succeed. So good luck, Gwyneth.”

Damn, bitch! I can only aspire to one day be this biting.

Apparently the two have been feuding for years—I love and respect a petty lifestyle icon beef—dating back to at least 2014, when Stewart told Net-a-Porter magazine that Paltrow “just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.” From there, the pair took shots at each other Katy Perry and Taylor Swift-style, by using their business mediums. Stewart dropped a “Conscious Coupling” holiday pie spread; Paltrow released a “Jailbird Cake” recipe in reference to Stewart’s prison time.

I really hope Stewart’s latest comments reignite their quarrel because it’s late August and everyone could use the entertainment. At the very least, Paltrow is used to everyone hating her.