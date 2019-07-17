Photo: Instagram

Before the smell of Katy Perry’s polyester hamburger ensemble could waft through the set of Taylor Swift’s latest music video, a series of events transpired. A tree was chopped down, a cat was held, and cookies were baked. Relatable! Opening up about the reconciliation process on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Perry admitted that the first phase was an olive branch she had physically delivered to Swift’s doorstep (an extreme flex with the perfect amount of melodrama).



“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support. And truly, as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

According to Perry, “some time” passed until she began encountering Swift at various Oscars parties. Mustering up the courage at one, she “went up to her and was like, ‘Hey, you know, it’s been a long time, and I think we’ve grown a little bit.” The apology was apparently accepted, as Swift invited Perry back to her house and baked her the cookies she no longer shares with Karlie Kloss. But the offer was snubbed, with the “I Kissed a Girl” singer demanding that she could hold Swift’s new cat. This seemed to work, as both now “trust” each other and “have the opportunity to change.”

Isn’t it fascinating that the long-awaited reconciliation between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry involves an on-brand” cat anecdote? Either these two are genuinely meant for each other, or they’ve both been in the industry long enough to spin a convincing story. I will, however, be utilizing an olive branch in all my apologies. Thanks for the tip, famouses! [E Online]

Ariana Grande has broken her silence on where she (possibly!) stands with Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun. It began when the singer captioned a selfie with her Grammy for “Best Pop Vocal Album” with, “really glad i checked the mail.” Her former manager, in an Instagram post of his own, revealed he’d hand-delivered Grande’s Grammy.

She commented, “So grateful. thank you scoot. even though you ruined my joke about it coming in the mail. ☁️☁️☁️.” The interaction was left at that, but it is notable as being the first time we’ve seen Grande publicly interface with Braun since his “feud” with Swift emerged earlier this July.

Grande also broke her silence on her pig, Piggy Smallz. Many have called on the singer to reveal his whereabouts after he disappeared from social media. In reintroducing him to society, she also gifted him her Grammy. [ET]

