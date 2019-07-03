Image: Getty

Can you believe more people are mad at Gwyneth? Enthusiastic recommender of such fine ideas like sticking a jade egg up the vagina, bee-sting therapy, and using essences that may cure depression, all of which were deemed so dangerous she was fined $145,000 for misleading customers?

Attendees of her recent UK Goop summit are reportedly furious that they paid $5,700 for tickets after realizing the actress is an “extortionist” and “pretentious,” Page Six reports. The event, which included fireside chats with celebrities like Twiggy, a workout with Tracy Anderson, and tips on how to hydrate (what) with a soundbath (what, what?) apparently included very little of Paltrow, who was surrounded by security. Those attending also booked hotels through Goop at $1,300 a night despite the fact that the rooms start at $250 a night.

“Gwyneth acts like she’s a health goddess, but actually she’s a pretentious, greedy extortionist,” an attendee told Page Six, calling her “unapproachable.” I can’t believe someone paid $5,700 to realize that.