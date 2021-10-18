Finally, some nice news for some people I don’t personally know, but feel like I do: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged, and I am as happy as I would be if it were one of my many sisters! Love is alive, or something resembling “love” is, and I’m thrilled that these two crazy kids are making this shit official.

Though it certainly feels like it’s been longer, the two have been dating for about nine months, and have spent the better part of 2021 living life as if no one was watching, though it is fair to say that a lot of people were. Barker arranged a candlelit, flower-strewn extravaganza on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel, put on his best mall goth formalwear, and proposed to his beloved as the mighty waves of the Pacific crashed against the shore. Obviously, she said yes, if that wasn’t abundantly clear, and if you are interested in seeing the ring, well you’re in luck, because it is quite large so you wouldn’t be able to miss it. It is a gigantic oval diamond that sort of looks like her sister Kim’s ring, but I am not a diamond specialist or an expert in these things.

Alabama Luella Barker, daughter of Travis, posted the happy couple on her Instagram story, writing “So happy for u guys... I love u both.” So far, nothing but happiness for this love has sprung forth from the public, though, as Page Six cattily notes, this is Kourtney ’s first actual marriage, despite having been entangled with Scott Disick for at least 11 years ( if we can use Mason Disick’s birth as some sort of marker) . This is not Travis’s first time at this rodeo. Kourtney has been waiting for the right person, I guess?

Even though it seemed like she was being a little bit of a pill when, during the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she calmly informed Scott that he had not done the work she required, and no, she would not be interested in marrying him. I stupidly assumed that Kourtney had little interest in the institution of marriage, preferring instead to keep her relationships passionate by avoiding the legality of it all. However, I was wrong! She just wasn’t going to marry Scott, but is going to marry Travis Barker because he can lay the pipe and has probably done more therapy than Scott. I love this blended family. I love the maturity of everyone involved. Congratulations and good luck. [Page Six]

