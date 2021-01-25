Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Dating, Proving the Drummer Is Always the Hottest

Image : L: Dimitrios Kambouris, R: Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images )

Over the weekend, news broke that Kourtney Kardashian, the meanest and most organic of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, went to Palm Springs with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, once again drumming up (sorry) rumors that the pair could be dating. On Sunday night, E! News confirmed it: this weird coupling is, in fact, a real coupling: they’re together, and have been since December!

“It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic,” an “insider” told the publication. “Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”

Visually, they might be a bewildering couple, but Kourtney and Travis are both super rich and have had celebreality television shows made about them despite being pretty boring people. I’ve dated people for less. Also, rumors about them dating go back years, so this was only a matter of time? A perfect match made . [E! News]

Advertisement

Image : L: Emma McIntyre, R: Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Speaking of another captivating and confounding celebrity couple: apparently now that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas called it quits, he has given up on dating—at least, for now.

According to a source for UK tabloid Mirror, Ben “accepts he would be better off being single for a while.” “Ben’s friends want him to take a break from dating, work on himself and stop rushing into romances,” the insider added. “Unless there’s some miracle and Ana comes back asking for another chance. He is really focused on prioritizing himself and his kids rather than relationships, and his friends have been joking about him taking an oath of celibacy. Whether or not he can stay single for long remains to be seen.”

Advertisement

Sounds like a plan. Morrissey this break up! [Mirror UK]