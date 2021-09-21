Listen, whether we like it or not, the Kardashians are here to stay, and so I am forced to consider the love that flourishes between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on a daily basis. Blessedly, I find nothing untoward about their romance! In fact, it is thrilling to see a single mother embracing being a pervert in public with a tall tattoo man.

To some, their love might seem corny, or at the very least, childish, but personally it’s giving me a new lease on life. They have matching necklaces. They made out at Knott’s Berry Farm. They made out on a loading dock. That one time, he sucked her fingers at a wrestling match. Surely, they have done other things that some might find inappropriate to do in public, but I think that the nastiness of their public outings hints at an actual connection. Sure, there’s an element of doing it for the paps— a necessary part of being a celebrity— but there’s also something about these two that I find to be reassuring. Truthfully, they’ve done nothing specific right now to warrant this tribute, but my passion for their passion has been brewing for some time, and it feels like now is a good a time as any to air it out.

Is it “inappropriate” for a mother of four to wear leather pants and rub up on her mans in public? I don’t know, but I really don’t think so! Kourtney spent the duration of her adulthood trapped in an evil little dance with Scott Disck, and now that she is finally free from that man’s web, she is free to live her life as she chooses . Travis Barker is her rumspringa, but he might also be her forever-man. I love their love! It’s disgusting! Give it to me. [Page Six]

Here’s JoJo Siwa doing a great job of convincing me to pay half-attention to Dancing With the Stars this time around. She’s doing a jaunty lil’ quickstep, and I think she’s gonna win this thing!



Yes, she is the first star on this program to dance in a same-sex couple, and yes, she’s doing a great job. Abby Lee Miller is an absolute tyrant, but maybe she knows what she’s doing.