Larsa Pippen Seems to Have Waded into Some Tiger King Drama

Basically anytime Larsa Pippen steps out, she steps into something. Probably because the former Real Housewives star seems incapable of wearing a mask or in any way acknowledging that there’s a pandemic going on.

This time, she’s drawn the ire of PETA, whose a ssociate d irector of c aptive a nimal law enforcement has called on the the United States government to investigate Pippen’s visit to Doc Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari earlier this month, where she and her children swam with tigers . In the letter, obtained by TMZ, the associate director claims that the United States Department of Agriculture has done nothing to stop Antle—one of many characters in the Netflix doc Tiger King—from allowing celebs like Pippen and other members of the public from having “direct physical contact with big cats.”

Behold said physical contact:

PETA also suggested that Pippen and her children may have put the tigers at risk of contracting covid by being in such close contact. (According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the virus can transmit from human to animal in “some situations.”)

Antle, who, in October, was charged with two felony counts related to wildlife trafficking and more than a dozen misdemeanors for alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act, insisted that Pippen had merely toured the facility: The photos Pippen posted were from a PSA she shot calling for wild tiger conservation, he said.

Pippen, to my knowledge , has yet to comment on the eminently avoidable kerfuffle. I assume she’s planning her next ma skless outing.

