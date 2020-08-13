Pandemic Partier Larsa Pippen Cursed for Wearing Philipp Plein in Public

There is a hierarchy of sins a person can commit, and they are as follows: Wearing Philipp Plein in public, partying in a pandemic, and taking pap walks en route to party in a pandemic. Here is Larsa Pippen doing all those things Wednesday night—twirling and laughing for paparazzi in a see-through Phillip Plein get-up. That’s divine judgment!
In photos from the evening, Pippen struts past cameras and crowds in a sheer, $7540 KISS-themed Plein dress ($5278 on discount), with a bodysuit underneath and bedazzled stilettos. Her clutch was also by Philipp Plein, but her best accessory for the evening was the tag clearly visible through the back of the dress.
There are several possible reasons for The Tag Incident. She could have easily forgotten to clip it after hastily purchasing it on Revolve. It could also be on loan from the designer. Funnier still, and my personal theory, is that perhaps she meant to return the dress after wearing it. It’s economical to return the dress, and Pippen recently appeared on Selling Sunset, stressing about her need for a 12-car garage within a $5 million budget. The contrast is hilarious!
Apparently, contestants on this season of Big Brother are gonna be blessed with bidets, a series first for the massive CBS franchise. TMZ reports that contestant Kaysar Ridha requested them personally, for religious reasons.
Of course, the racism machine on Big Brother is already spinning up around CBS’s decision. While filming, guests mock and question his decision, which falls well in line with the network’s past handling of racist cast members.
Seems like whatever unconscious bias training the network supposedly puts cast members through isn’t working.
After past homophobic tweets from Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett made the rounds on Twitter...
She issued an apology...
Vanessa Hudgens claims she’s “back at work.”
- Katy Perry, on supporting Ellen DeGeneres: “I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience. I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.” [LA Times]
- Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber are “solemates.” [People]
- The Weeknd donated $300,000 to Beirut charities. [TMZ]
- Olivia Munn is apparently rebooting G4. [Daily Mail]
- Total Drama Island: Potomac continues at full speed. [Bossip]
- Porsha apparently broke up with Dennis. [Hollywood Life]
- After Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse, he has now threatened legal action against her. [People]
DISCUSSION