Pandemic Partier Larsa Pippen Cursed for Wearing Philipp Plein in Public

There is a hierarchy of sins a person can commit, and they are as follows : W earing Philipp Plein in public, partying in a pandemic, and taking pap walks en route to party in a pandemic. Here is Larsa Pippen doing all those things Wednesday night — twirling and laughing for paparazzi in a see-through Phillip Plein get-up . That’s divine judgment !

In photos from the evening, Pippen struts past cameras and crowds in a sheer, $7540 KISS- themed Plein dress ($5278 on discount) , with a bodysuit underneath and bedazzled stilettos. Her clutch was also by Phil ipp Plein, but her best accessory for the evening was the tag clearly visible through the back of the dress .

There are several possible reasons for T he T ag I ncident. She could have easily forgotten to clip it after hastily purchasing it on Revolve. It could also be on loan from the designer. Funnier still, and my personal theory , is that perhaps she meant to return the dress after wearing it. It’s economical to return the dress, and Pippen recently appeared on Selling Sunset, stressing about her need for a 12- car garage within a $5 million budget. The contrast is hilarious!

