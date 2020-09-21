Maybe This Is It For Kim and Kanye

Image : Lars Niki ( Getty Images )

The Kardashian family’s “exclusive” sources are out in full force, preparing the tabs and the general public thusly for what might be the end of Kim and that man, her husband, Kanye.



As Kanye publicly goes through it on Twitter, and Kim appears to be standing by her man, it seems that Kris Jenner’s savviest daughter has her plan all figured out. “Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” an “insider” told Page Six, “but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.” This information is corroborated by yet another “exclusive” source, who told Hollywood Life that Mrs. Kardashian West “is trying to be as strong as possible, but she’s worried about him which is why she feels just so stuck.” Is Mother Jenner at work, here? Indubitably. But will Kim and Kanye actually get a divorce this time around? Maybe!!

Kanye’s tweets haven’t been great as of late. “NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN,” West apparently tweeted on Friday. “WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”

If I were a third-tier employee of Kris Jenner—an assistant to her main assistants, maybe—and I found myself alone in a room with her, and she asked my opinion (ha ha) about Kim and Kanye, I would tell her that they should get divorced only after the show is over, to avoid having what might be a pretty horrific time recorded and edited for viewing in perpetuity. But Kim should and could definitely move out of the concrete palace she lives in now and back to one of their many Spanish Revival McMansions in Calabasas until the divorce is final. The draw of a Gemini man is strong, but Kimberl y, from one Libra to another, now is your time. Exeunt. [Page Six]

Here’s Ramy Youssef, the star of Emmy-nominated show Ramy, showing us all what happens if you are nominated for an Emmy but simply do not win it.

Though the weird version of the Emmys that aired last night means that there is no fun goss from the afterparties, etc, this is fun enough for me. [Twitter]

