Kim Kardashian West is the latest celebrity to be given Vogue’s 73 Questions treatment, which is fine and good if you can manage to pay attention to anything she says while masterfully walking backwards down a barren, white hallway. So far, it is the greatest peep into the art gallery prison she and her family calls home, or in the case of this interview, a “minimal monastery,” and I am appalled. How do people live here and do regular people things?



It must take an army of help and multiple hoses to keep this thing looking like the Guggenheim, but I have never once—well, outside of childhood—thought, “Gee, I’d love to lay my head on this here cement” after entering a modern art museum. Who wants to live in one? For what its worth, there actually isn’t a single art object on their very off-white walls (with the exception of a bowl-shaped piece at the 7:20 minute mark) and everything is a deep shade of eggshell or a light, creamy wood. Those colors aren’t bad, by any stretch, but this mansion is just so unimaginative.

Rich people have always had questionable taste, but this is... literally nothing?

How do they keep it so pristine?

Where is all their stuff? Is this what it’s like to wake up in an Apple store?



This doesn’t look like a place for children? I hope they have a shit ton of magic erasers hidden under the bed, because there’s no way that place remains that clean all the time.

Screenshot: YouTube/Vogue

Could you imagine waking up in this home at, like, 3 a.m., desperate for a bathroom but unable to find it because there are no discernible markings or artwork or anything... anywhere?

I suppose one way to protect yourself from the robberies that regularly effect the mega-wealthy in California is to simply not own anything. Most of these rooms look as though a distressed person tried to Marie Kondo their life and was left with nothing because no material possessions, bless her heart, actually spark joy.

Really makes you think, right?