Kim Is Pretty Pissed at Kanye

Whatever magic glue holds Kanye West’s and Kim Kardashian’s marriage together is being severely tested following West’s first campaign rally in South Carolina this weekend , where he publicly announced that he’d “almost killed” his daughter, North. This presidential run is going precisely as well as expected!



While West’s speech was...let’s call it “action packed,” here’s the relevant tidbit from the Guardian:

“ And I called my wife and she said, we’re gonna have this baby. I said we’re gonna have this child … So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.” West then started crying when speaking about his father, who he said had wanted his mother to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him. “My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” he said, sobbing into his hand, before shouting: “I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!”

Sounds like West might be right about his wife divorcing him. According to People, Kim is “furious:”

“Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally,” the source says. “She is furious that he shared something so private.” The source adds that Kardashian West’s main concern is how her husband’s revelations about their private life may affect their four children ( North , 7, Saint , 4½, Chicago , 2½, and Psalm , 14 months). “She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them,” the source says. “Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom.”

Another source added that the couple’s relationship has started to suffer as a result of West’s behavior, with that source saying that “ Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly.”

Thoughts and prayers, Kim. [The Guardian/People]

