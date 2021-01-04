Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive, Contrary to What Her Rep Told Everyone 24 Hours Ago

Photo : Chris Delmas / AFP ( Getty Images )

At the beginning of every new year a few particularly zany news events or Twitter memes occur and it leads everyone to comment that the year already has “chaotic energy.” Every year it strikes me as a bit of a cliche, but what if this year it were true?

This is one way of telling you that when I logged off last night it had been widely reported that Tanya Roberts had died at 65, and when I logged on a few hours ago I learned that all of those reports had been mistaken: Roberts is still alive.

How did such a glaring error occur? After some investigation, I’m still not exactly sure.

On Sunday night, Roberts’s representative informed outlets like The Hollywood Reporter and CNN that the actress had died after being admitted to Los Angeles hospital for collapsing while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve. Apparently he went public with this information following word from Roberts’s partner Lance, who believed Roberts had passed away when she closed her eyes in her hospital bed. According to TMZ, when Pingel picked up Lance from the hospital, he told Pingel: “She died in my arms.”

Doctors called Lance on Monday to inform him Roberts is still alive.

Does any of this make sense? Well, no. Doctors had reportedly told Lance that Roberts’s condition was declining, which makes it plausible that he might panic and think that she’d died. But why did he leave the hospital before speaking to a doctor or nurse? And why was this false information disseminated by Roberts’s rep so quickly without confirming it?

If I find out any of the answers to these questions, I’ll report back. For now, I hope Roberts gets well soon.

I know I once said I could do endless Hilaria Baldwin content, but in truth I’m eager to move onto something else, and it’s certainly not going to be “Bean Dad.” Luckily, the Sydney Morning Herald has supplied me with just the thing: Model Jessica Hart and friend Sasha Benz were recently feuding because they both named their children Baby.



If it matters, Benz did it first, naming her daughter Baybi three years ago. Hart and her husband James Kirkham named their daughter Baby just last month.

Meet Baby:

Hart insists that she got the name from Dirty Dancing, not from her friend whose daughter has basically the same name. In an interview with People she said she’d always wanted to name her daughter Baby, but was “hesitant to ask James about it at first ... Finally, probably a month before she was born, I said, ‘What about Baby,’ and he said, ‘Oh my gosh, I love it.’ It’s felt right ever since.”

Despite this unimpeachable explanation, the Herald reports that the name had caused a “rift” between Hart and Benz, but that they’ve since made up.

“Of course Jess and I are still friends,” told the outlet. “We chatted it out a few weeks back, and I am happy she has a name she loves for her beautiful girl.”

I’m relieved these two had made amends. I’m sure their children will lead very interesting lives!