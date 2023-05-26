I rarely ever agree with or relate to Kim Kardashian, but on this blessed Friday, to her I say, “Amen, sister.”

On Thursday night’s premiere of Season 3 of The Kardashians on Hulu, the eldest Kardashian finally lets us in on the demise of her relationship with Pete “Ladies Love Me” Davidson, as well as her current dating status: “I’m single. And not ready to mingle, and that’s OK,” she says in a confessional. I, too, am single and not ready to mingle, and thus have developed a superficial kinship with Kimberly. Congratulations to the pair of us.



As you’ll recall, Kim’s nine-month fling with 29-year-old Bupkis was her first major, public relationship since she and Kanye West divorced at the end of 2020—not to mention that the paparazzi and all 35 of Davidson’s ex-girlfriends had a field day over their relationship. But in a conversation with Scott “The Lord” Disick, Kim revealed how things between her and the SNL star finally fizzled out.



“Breakups are not my thing,” she said. “[Pete and I] just had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. It was just both of us communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad.”



You heard it here first: Breakup talks, talking about breakups, communicating really well, sad. Very detailed, Kim, thank you for clearing that up for us. Later, in a confessional, Kim went on to vent about being a single mother.



“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, who’s ever going to want to date me? I have four kids. I’m in my 40s. Oh, my God, who’s going to want to deal with the dramz,” she said. “But my person will be like, ‘Fuck all of that. It’s going to be hard, but we’re together’...So I’m just waiting for that person.”



I get that dating when you’re a twice-divorced single mother is probably going to be a lot more difficult than dating when you’re a twenty-something with a regularly shaven dolphin body (although, who am I kidding, Kim definitely has a dolphin body, too)—but a quick reminder to Kim that not only are you a billionaire and successful business owner, but your body has been engineered to hypnotize the male gaze, and you’ve got makeup artists up the asshole to paint on siren eyes every day. YOU’RE GONNA BE OK, my girl.

