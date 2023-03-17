Jez Recs: What to Do With Your Weekend

I must admit that I’ve only just started Stash: My Life in Hiding, but there is something so magnetic about Laura Cathcart Robbins’ prose and the way she takes you—your hand and hers, your body seemingly in her body—through her journeys of substance abuse recovery and divorce as a rich Black woman living in the very white, very lavish Hollywood Hills. This week, I had the privilege of hearing her talk about her new memoir and its significance to the genre colloquially known as “quit lit,” or books about sobriety. You see, this genre is heavily dominated by white women, leaving women of color without resources and examples on how to pursue and go through recovery themselves. At her talk, Robbins discussed how back then, she was deeply hesitant to ask for help—or even admit that she had a problem—because she didn’t want it to reflect poorly on other Black women, on other Black moms.



Having the entire reputation of your race judged by your actions as an individual is a weight that so many people of color carry across class lines. From the very first pages, her book is filled with the most heartbreaking of confessions: “The fucked-up truth is that being loaded is the only way I can continue to show up for my family. Loaded equals numb. And numb makes me bulletproof.” —Rodlyn-mae Banting