Jane Krakowski Is Definitely Not Dating the MyPillow CEO—Because She's Dating Someone Else

The weirdest (now debunked) celebrity gossip of the month has to be the rumor that 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski had been secretly dating vocal Trump-supporter MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Despite the odd nature of the rumor, it gained traction after it was supposedly confirmed by a whole host of Krakowski’s “former friends,” in the form of anonymous sources, of course.



Now there seems to be confirmation that Krakowski was telling the truth when she denied being involved with Lindell—in fact, Page Six reports that Krakowski has quietly been dating architect and designer David Rockwell for several years now. Rockwell designs sets for theater and film, which is supposedly how the two met.

According to an exclusive source:

“Jane has been dating David Rockwell for a couple of years now, however, very quietly. Friends are speculating if the strange story about Jane and the silly MyPillow guy was a game of telephone; maybe somehow Rockwell turned into Lindell in rumor-ville. Otherwise, people are baffled where the story came from. Lindell is absolutely not her type.”

Rock-WELL, Lin-DELL... it’s a bit of a stretch. And I sure hope that by “Lindell is absolutely not her type” the source really means “of course she would never date a Trump-loving fool and had me leak this to shut you all up!”

According to Page Six, the couple was first spotted together publicly on the opening night of the Broadway musical “Kiss Me, Kate” in March 2019 (Rockwell did the set design for the show), and have appeared together at several events since then. There’s even photographic evidence of Krakowski and Rockwell at a beach in the Hamptons together in June 2020—putting to bed the rumor that the Krakowski and Lindell had broken up during summer 2020.

Good for her for dating literally anybody but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell!

It appears that Scott Disick might be dating 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin after Hamlin posted a photo of herself in a bathroom that appears to be Disick’s. This would not be surprising, considering the age of Disick’s last girlfriend Sofia Richie when they started dating (also 19), AND the age of his girlfriend before that (a whopping 20 years old). Disick, for context, is a 37-year-old man who has three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian—making him nearly twice as old as his rumored girlfriend!

Hamlin, the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, was first spotted with Disick at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party in October, and the two took a vacation to Mexico together over the holidays. Despite Disick himself approaching 40, he’s still choosing to date literal teenagers, yet another red flag coming from a man who might as well own and operate a red flag factory.

Good luck to his girlfriend!

