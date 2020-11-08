Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

Hello, somehow after several consecutive Wednesday mornings it is once again Sunday evening, and I have an important question: Is Lana Del Rey flirting with Jake Tapper?



Advertisement

When the CNN anchor tweeted a corny joke about the Trump campaign’s bizarre decision to hold a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping—not at all associated with Four Seasons, the ritzy hotel chain—Del Rey replied with a photo of herself laughing and biting the tip of her finger.

Advertisement

Under ordinary circumstances, I might put this in the category of wacky and mostly inexplicable celeb behavior and not give it a second thought. But since this drawn-out election has led to tons of people openly declaring their horniness for New York Times pollster Nate Cohn and MSNBC map guy Steve Kornacki, it seems not entirely unlikely that Del Rey could be crushing on Tapper.

It’s been a hard year and an exhausting week. And, lest we forget, Del Rey is single (as far as I know) after breaking up with her boyfriend, who was a cop. I say shoot your shot, Lana!

Ciara’s 3-year-old daughter Sienna got so excited about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election victory that she exclaimed, “And the covid is over!”

Advertisement

Ciara reminded her, and us, that while Trump has been voted out, the country is still very much not ok!!

Advertisement

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson revealed that her engagement to Jaime Lincoln Smith has been called off in an Instagram story post celebrating Joe Biden’s victory. Regime change! [ Us Weekly

revealed that her engagement to has been called off in an Instagram story post celebrating Joe Biden’s victory. Regime change! [ Village People founder Victor Willis seems to have changed his mind about suing Trump TMZ