Harvey Weinstein Has Reportedly Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein, who is currently at a prison in upstate New York , has tested positive for covid-19, according to multiple reports.

The Niagara Gazette, which was the first to break the story, says Weinstein is one of two people incarcerated at Wende Correctional Facility who tested positive for the virus. Weinstein arrived at Wende last Wednesday, and is currently in isolation . T he Niagara Gazette speculates he contracted coronavirus at Rikers Island, the NYC correctional facility he’d been held at during his trial. Multiple people at Rikers have tested positive for the virus, according to Gothamist.

The Daily Beast reported that Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said he was unaware of whether or not Weinstein had contracted the virus, and did not know he was in isolation. Meanwhile, Page Six says an official source confirmed the news to them, and that Weinstein was tested at Bellevue Hospital in New York after developing a cough. He was being treated at Bellevue for “chest pains” at the time.

Earlier this month, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He was found guilty of third degree rape and 1st degree criminal sexual assault in February.