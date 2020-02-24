Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Criminal Sexual Act and Third-Degree Rape

Image : Getty

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape in the 3rd degree and criminal sexual assault in the 1st degree. He faces up to 25 years in prison, the New York Times reports.

The 3rd degree rape charge is related to Jessica Mann, who accused Weinstein of raping her in 2013. The 1st degree criminal sexual assault charge is related to the testimony of Miriam Haley, who accused Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on her in 2006. Weinstein was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and a count of first-degree rape regarding Mann’s testimony, NBC News reports.

On Friday the jury was reported as deadlocked on the most serious counts facing the movie producer. Weinstein’s lawyers offered to accept a partial verdict but the presiding judge didn’t allow it, sending the jury back to deliberate.

In October 2017, Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct, rape, and harassment by a number of women including several famous actresses in bombshell reports from The New York Times and The New Yorker. In the years since the allegations set off a wave of similar investigations in Hollywood and other industries.

This is an ongoing story and Jezebel will be posting updates as we receive more information.