Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

On Wednesday Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, CNBC reports, close to the maximum jail time for Weinstein’s crimes and effectively a life sentence for the 67-year-old.

In February Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in the 3rd degree and criminal sexual assault in the 1st degree, based on testimony given by Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann. He was found not guilty of the most serious charges, two counts of predatory sexual assault and a count of first-degree rape.

Following the conviction, Weinstein was remanded into custody without bail but made a stop at Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pains. He was then moved to an infirmary unit at Rikers Island following a heart procedure he reportedly had at Bellevue. Deadline reported that Weinstein was intending to appeal his conviction, but in the time since then, he’s been accused of 16 new assaults. His lawyers asked that he receive the shortest punishment of five years, the BBC reported.

CNN reported that witnesses Haley, Mann, and Annabella Sciorra were present at his sentencing, in the front row, including actress Rosie Perez who testified to support Sciorra’s claims, sat behind them.

This is an ongoing story and Jezebel will be posting updates as we receive more information.