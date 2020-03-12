Harvey Weinstein Is Back in the Hospital With More Conveniently-Timed Chest Pains

Image : Getty

Harvey Weinstein has managed to delay the start of his 23-year prison sentence by making yet another side-trip to Bellevue Hospital on account of “chest pains.”



Bellevue is familiar territory for Weinstein; he spent multiple days at the hospital after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act in February. There, he appeared to enjoy all the comforts of home, watching TV in a leather armchair and scratching his head with wrists unencumbered by handcuffs.

Weinstein was transferred to the hospital from Rikers Island on Wednesday evening after jail staff determined he should be moved for his safety, according to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer. Though it’s unclear how long he’ll remain this time, Engelmayer says he’ll likely stay at least one night.

During his last visit to Bellevue, doctors inserted a stent in Weinstein’s heart before transferring him to the infirmary at Rikers.

On Wednesday, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison—close to the maximum of 29 years—for his crimes. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Attorney General has started the process of extraditing him on charges of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.