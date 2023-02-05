2023 Grammys Red Carpet: Music's Biggest Stars Go for Bold

Taylor Swift wore midnight blue. Sam Smith went for a Handmaids Tale-meets-ringmaster look. And Shania Twain...wait, what?

By
Lauren Tousignant
Photo: Getty Images

Welcome to Jezebel’s coverage of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards—held at the unfortunately named Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. There’s definitely plenty of potential for excitement—we’ve got a stacked New Artist category and confirmed performances by Harry Styles (fun), Mary J.Blige (nice!), and Bad Bunny (hot). Trevor Noah is hosting for the third year in a row. (I know, but before you yawn or make a joke about his name being Trevor No-laughs-ah, keep in mind that he left The Daily Show in December—which should have given him more than enough time to write some new, actually funny jokes. Or at least amusing ones. Third time’s a charm.)

Noah also told People that we can expect a “surprise” performance from a “favorite female artist,” which, huge! But if it’s not Taylor Swift or Beyoncé then I will personally start the Change.org petition to permanently ban Noah from all future hosting opportunities. Enough is enough.

The ceremony hasn’t even started, and Viola Davis has already EGOT-ed and Beyoncé has already won Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”—placing her three trophies away from becoming the most decorated artist of all time. (Also, if Adele manages to win Album of the Year over Beyoncé then I fully expect people to riot.)

In the meantime, the red carpet is already serving drama. So let us judge the fuck out of all these hot, successful people and the designer getups their stylists convinced them to wear tonight, for better or worse.

Lizzo in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

It looks like all these flower buds are in a race to see who can get to Lizzo’s head the fastest. Can’t blame them, she’s serving face.

Shania Twain in Harris Reed

Photo: Getty Images

Shania’s had so many different wigs and looks lately, I almost didn’t spot her! Terrible (but perfect) jokes aside, I wish more artists said “fuck it” and channeled the question, “What might the Mad Hatter look like if he was styled by Cruella de Vil?”

Mary J. Blige

Photo: Getty Images

Need Satan to let me know what I have to buy, sell, or sacrifice to ensure that I look this good in my 50s. Not suggesting she’s had to buy, sell, or sacrifice anything—I just know those will be my only options.

Harry Styles in Egonlab x Swarovski

Photo: Getty Images

I am somehow both underwhelmed by this while also wishing I had my own to jump and shimmy around in.

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Photo: Getty Images

Luckily, it doesn’t look like they’re wearing vials of each other’s blood—which could quickly turn this into a very messy look.

Paris Hilton

Photo: Getty Images

Here we have the older, wiser, more mature version the infamous silver chain dress Paris wore for her 21st birthday in 2002. This is a chain dress that has seen some shit.

Bebe Rexha in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Pepto-Bismol chic!

Anderson .Paak

Photo: Getty Images

The suit is giving Grandma’s couch, the peace signs are giving YouTuber, but the smile is giving “I’m just here to have a good time,” and that’s really all that matters!

Miranda Lambert in Le Thanh Hoa

Photo: Getty Images

I feel like this dress could double as an instrument for her country songs. (I mean this as a compliment!)

Cardi B

Photo: Getty Images

I’m not sure that we’ve ever had a red carpet look this stunning. It’s like the most elegant calligraphy letter come to life. I’ve said “Consider me speechless” about a lot of looks in my life, but I don’t think I’ve ever actually meant it until right now.

Camilla Cabello

Photo: Getty Images

Not everyone has to go for Best-Dressed, or even It’s-Fine-Dressed, and that’s OK!

Doja Cat

Photo: Getty Images

After dressing up like a pimple and a lothario during Paris Fashion Week, I expected more out of Doja—perhaps a curtain in a haunted house, a joker from the 1470s, or something super cheeky like an actual gramophone. I’m deeply disappointed.

Kelsea Ballerini in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Ugh, looks like Big Bird is the latest celeb to use Ozempic. But Kelsea is one of the rare people who can pull off yellow.

Brandi Carlile in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

The hot pink unfortunately takes this look from hot vampire chief whom I’d pay to suck my blood to Hot Topic teen in 2002 who just heard “Sk8er Boi” for the first time.

Laverne Cox in Kim Kassas

Photo: Getty Images

I’ve spent way too much time trying to figure out that scene on her bustier. I can’t but whatever, she always looks incredible. Next.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Photo: Getty Images

The Handmaids Tale, but make it queer ringmaster!

Maren Morris in Off-White

Photo: Getty Images

This is simple and nice—it would almost be a little too simple and nice if it wasn’t clearly J.Lo-inspired.

Dylan Mulvaney in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

I don’t think there’s ever been a more appropriate use for the line, “She’s beauty and she’s grace!”

Kacey Musgraves

Photo: Getty Images

I think everyone has the same question about this fit: How will she pee in it?

Taylor Swift in Roberto Cavalli

Photo: Getty Images

She’s bejeweled! She’s in a crop top! She’s wearing midnight blue! The last time Tay attended an award show she announced her new album. What does this ensemble mean for tonight?!?!?!?! WILL SHE PERFORM “ALL TOO WELL”? I have no comments, just questions.

Gayle

Photo: Getty Images

18-year-old Gayle is actually still a Hot Topic teen. But that’s OK! These phases are important rites of passage into adulthood. (I’m just glad mine weren’t photographed on a red carpet to be immortalized for the rest of time.)

Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys

Photo: Getty Images

Respectfully, these two look like Gayle’s dad brought along Gayle’s uncle and they found an opportunity to sneak onto the red carpet.

Blac Chyna

Photo: Getty Images

If I lost my $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashians, I’d dunk my head in black sequins, kill a murder of crows, and enter my Black Swan era, too.

Julia Michaels in Azzi & Osta

Photo: Getty Images

This Grecian goddess can strike me dead with however many bolts of lightning she pleases, no notes.

