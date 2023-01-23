Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week: Kylie Jenner Wears a Huge Stuffed Lion Head

Fashion

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week: Kylie Jenner Wears a Huge Stuffed Lion Head

Doja Cat also wore...something. Capes are still in! And, apparently, so is walking around with a live puppy.

By
Lauren Tousignant
Photo: Getty Images

Of all the fashion weeks around the world and throughout the year, I continue to be of the opinion that Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is the best. It’s the wildest; it’s the most spectacular; it has the highest amount of shit that makes you say, “Pourquoi?” But as Trey Phillips (I recently rewatched Laguna Beach) so succinctly put it in 2004: “The thing that’s cool about fashion, it’s straight-up wearable art, you know?” Fuck yeah, I do know!

Haute Couture Week opened Monday with Schiaparelli, a nearly 100-year-old fashion house known for its surrealist designs and imaginative and transcendent takes on silhouettes. This collection was heavy with stuffed animal heads—which I love. Keep them guessing! Kylie Jenner attended and got to wear her own massive fucking lion head that, shockingly, still failed to make her seem interesting.

According to British Vogue, designer Daniel Roseberry said the collection is about blurring “the lines between the real and the unreal.” OK! Doja Cat also attended wearing something that I can only describe as both real because I know she is a living, breathing human, and unreal, because...wut? So: Mission accomplished, Roseberry. He also said the collection was his “homage to doubt,” which makes much more sense to me.

Other designers also debuted their craziest collections, so please enjoy all of this cool, wearable art.

Rahul Mishra

Photo: Getty Images

Who among us hasn’t stared longingly into our closets thinking, “Why can’t I ever find anything to make me look like a massive, sequined jellyfish?” Truly, an “Under the Sea” (where it’s always better) dream come true.

Schiaparelli

Photo: Getty Images

This is very “I am woman, hear me roar,” which feels a bit outdated, as far as mottos go. Also, let’s not forget, it was Kesha who was wearing animal faces/heads/prints all the way back in 2009—well over a decade before Schiaparelli decided it was fashion.

Christian Dior

Photo: Getty Images

Paris officially declares that capes are STILL in for 2023. This is huge. Overall, the outfit is like a 2, but the cape is a 1 million, baby!

Georges Hobeika

Photo: Getty Images

More animals?! (Breasts really are magical and worthy of unicorn pasties, though.) I guess you can start digging out your old cheetah-print items. Wildlife is in for 2023.

Doja Cat at Schiaparelli

Photo: Getty Images

The perfect Valentine’s Day outfit if you’re trying to break up with your partner but can’t quite figure out the right way to say it.

Georges Hobeika

Photo: Getty Images

Gorgeous cape. Incredible detailing. Extraordinary artisanship. And in a world of giant foam animal heads, Georges Hobeika said, “just get yourself a fucking puppy.”

Karlie Kloss at Christian Dior

Photo: Getty Images

Jeez, Karlie. More like Christian Bioring. It’s truly remarkable to be wearing the same color as Doja Cat and be the worst red outfit in this slideshow. And what in the Sunday school teacher are those shoes?!

Kylie Jenner at Schiaparelli

Photo: Getty Images

In the Kardashian-Jenner jungle, the lion is sleeping. But not because it’s tired, because it’s so fucking bored by being attached to Kylie.

Schiaparelli

Photo: Getty Images

For comparison’s sake, here is Irina Shayk wearing a lion head on the runway. This lion is pumped, he’s excited, and he’s ready to take on the world despite not having a body.

Even more Schiaparelli

Photo: Getty Images

What else is in for 2023? Not showing your face, you poor, tired hag. In addition to doubt and blurring lines, Roseberry said the collection was also inspired by Dante’s Inferno and the nine circles of hell...if that helps you at all.

