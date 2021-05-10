Giuliana Rancic Has Ended Her Red Carpet Reign—Only to Begin Anew at NBC

Image : Valerie Macon ( Getty Images )

For almost my entire life, Giuliana Rancic has been standing on a red carpet or red carpet- adjacent platform in a sparkling gown with the E! logo behind her, asking celebrities inane questions about their clothes, jewelry, and dates. Last week she released her death grip over the field of red carpet coverage and announced she was leaving E! after 20 long years. However, according to Page Six, Rancic won’t be going that far.

Instead of blissful retirement, Rancic has signed a development deal with NBC Universal, E!’s parent company, which will see her in a new role as a producer where she plans to pursue her passion for “storytelling.” Whether that will manifest in scripted television or whether she becomes Ryan Seacrest 2.0, only time will tell. But one thing is likely: Rancic’s power producer suits will never be as sequin- heavy as some of her best carpet gowns. [Page Six]

What the internet is not going to allow is the besmirching of Clair Huxtable’s good name—o r Phylicia Rashad’s for that matter. On Sunday, Rashad’s much-beloved character was held up as one of the best TV moms to grace a sitcom, when one lone tweeter chose to rewrite history and refer to Huxtable, a fictional character, as an enabler of Bill Cosby’s, a real person’s, crimes of drugging and raping women for decades. According to TMZ, the woman wrote, “Claire Huxtable was an enabler of the longest and most prolific drug rape predator In US history, Bill Cosby. Everyone on set knew he was a sadistic predator. Everyone. 75 women drugged and raped by Cosby and he got away with it because of enablers.”



Many came to Rashad’s defense by pointing out the extremely obvious: that Huxtable was not a real person and Rashad was Cosby’s employee and co-star, not his watchdog. However, the internet also managed to have collective amnesia of the time Rashad defended Cosby and diminished that accusations against him were simply a group of women merely attempting to besmirch his name. Obviously, Clair Huxtable would never do something like this. [TMZ]