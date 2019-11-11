Imagine you have a job that requires you to ask incredibly famous people about what shoes they were wearing, or what color nail polish they have one. It’s the only job people know you for, and night after night for years, you’ve been broadcast into gym lobbies and gas station televisions and auto-play videos on website sidebars. A few years ago, you said something so ridiculous that you moved to Chicago with your husband to flee public scrutiny. You eventually came back, hosted a few more red carpet events, and then had to announce you were leaving your long-running gig permanently, except when they need you to be around as guest host. And at your first major Hollywood event since the announcement, a whole bunch of famous people ignore you.

Now imagine your name is Giuliana Rancic!



Advertisement

While watching the People’s Choice Awards Sunday night, I was amazed by how brazenly celebrities ignored Giuliana Rancic in the middle of an interview question. Like Gwen Stefani, who interrupted the host in the middle of a question to point out noted aerial gymnast Pink and her many children. (Who may or may not have been somewhere off screen.)

Radar also reports that Zendaya snubbed the host four years after the scandal that (almost) ended Rancic’s career. At the 2015 Oscars ceremony, the famous-person conversationalist told viewers of the awards ceremony that a teen Zendaya’s dreadlocks probably smelled “like patchouli oil, or maybe weed.” According to Radar, sources claim the Euphoria star has refused to speak to Rancic on red carpets, or guest host for E!, ever since.

Advertisement

And even if no one wants to talk to the host—whether in solidarity with Zendaya or of Rancic’s support of Ryan Seacrest amidst abuse allegations—she’ll always have the glam-bot to keep her company! [Radar]

Advertisement

Drake, formerly beloved rapper and Millie Bobby Brown texter, was forced off the stage by the audience at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw this weekend. Hollywood Life reports that at some point during his set, he asked the apathetic crowd if anyone would like him to “keep going.” They responded by boo-ing.

Advertisement

Sources claim that many expected Frank Ocean to show up, and that some began chanting, “We want Frank,” at the rapper. Yikes! I wonder what turned the public sentiment? Maybe it was the tumultuous reveal of his baby with Sophie Brussaux, who he allegedly attempted to pressure into having an abortion. It could have also been his rumored hook-up with Kylie Jenner, which sources close to the Kardashians have done their best to quash. Who can really say why no one likes this man! [Hollywood Life]

Advertisement