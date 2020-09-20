Live From the E! Virtual Red Carpet: Coronavirus

Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Two E! red carpet hosts had to call out sick from Sunday night’s Emmy’s ceremony after learning that they tested positive for covid-19.



In a video that aired during her would-be red carpet segment, veteran host Giuliana Rancic revealed that she and her family only found out they had the virus because of the network’s testing protocol. It’ll be the first time in 20 years she’s missed an E! red carpet event.

“As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19,” Rancic said. “Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people.”

Vivica A. Fox, who was supposed to host the virtual red carpet event alongside Rancic, also tested positive for the virus. According to Deadline, both hosts received their test results less than 24 hours before the award show, which doesn’t seem ideal as far as planning a live award show goes—but why are having live award shows during a pandemic anyway? One wonders.

We hope that Rancic and Fox recover quickly, but we can’t say we’ll miss Rancic’s inappropriate red carpet commentary, and it doesn’t seem like many celebs will either. [Vulture]

Cardi B made her daughter Kulture her own Instagram account, and, as one might expect, she now has a larger following than me, you and everyone we know. Within 24 hours the toddler gained more than half a million followers, according to BET, and as of this writing it’s grown to 617,000. Kulture is only following two people: Cardi and soon-to-be-ex Offset. A sign that their split has been amicable thus far?



Two is, I would think, too young for an Instagram account (whether it’s managed by a parent or not), but I don’t have any children, so who am I to say really. [BET]

