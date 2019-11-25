Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby Is Still Claiming He's Innocent

Bill Cosby is currently serving a three-to-10-year prison sentence, having been convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Constand is just one of a number of women who came forward to accuse Cosby of assault and rape . His alleged victims number in the dozens. The rumors swirled for years. And yet, Cosby’s still claiming it is he who has been wronged.

In an interview with Black Press USA on Monday, Cosby alleged his conviction was a conspiracy. “It’s all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters,” he said, before claiming a juror was overheard saying, “he’s guilty, we can all go home now,” before the trial began. “Then she went in and came out smiling, it’s something attorneys will tell you is called a payoff.”

Cosby also claimed that his incarceration was “political,” and vowed not to admit to any guilt. “I have eight years and nine months left. When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse.”

The interview echoes the attitude his defense team took at trial, one purporting that every woman who testified against Cosby was a liar and schemer out for cash. Constand’s victim impact statement painted quite a different picture.

“[W]hen the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities,” she wrote, detailing the crushing shame, anxiety, exhaustion, and nightmares she experienced following her assault . “Now, almost 15 years later, I’m a middle-aged woman who’s been stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to fully heal or move forward.”

She added, “Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others.”

Indeed, it sounds like some remorse is, in fact, in order.