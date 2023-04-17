Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust

Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust

The festival's first few days gave us sweet revenge, romantic reunions, and Post Malone playing the acoustic guitar.

Emily Leibert
Like an ex determined to creep back into your life after you’ve muted them on every existing social media channel, I regret to inform you that Coachella has yet again seeped into the public consciousness against our will.

Once a fever dream for hypebeasts and founding Instagram influencers alike, Indio’s historic music festival now feels more akin to a spon-con-apalooza than a legitimate cultural event. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get our regularly scheduled voyeurism programming on! The festival’s first weekend, which featured global artists like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Rosalía, Becky G, Charli XCX, Sofi Tukker, and more, gave us sweet revenge, romantic reunions, Post Malone playing the acoustic guitar, and Bad Bunny on a jet ski.

If nothing else, Coachella’s annual romp in the desert always promises a spectacle of attempted taste, regrettable decisions made beneath the shade of the Sahara tent, and early-onset tendonitis.

So please, join us as we recount the (mostly) painfully mid-looks and mourn celebrities’ ability to ruffle some palm leaves. We will be blowing our vape smoke exclusively up the asses of those who did the desert deliciously dirty (I counted four). All other attempts at fashion shall be shunned to the non-VIP sections of the festival.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain

I’m embarrassed to admit how much I love this woman’s style. She is one of the few influencers with enough personality and taste to ascend to the ranks of those famous for a legitimate reason—and both of these outfits prove exactly why that is. Y2K Lara Croft in the desert? Cherry Cola red loafers? No one does effortless cool like Emma.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

I guess if you’re Hailey Bieber, you can wear whatever you want to a party in the desert comprised mostly of wannabe starfuckers. She looks cool, although if I were as rich as this woman, I’d ditch the belly chains and go for something more ostentatious (this outfit also begs the age-old question: Is she fashionable, or is she just a thin, conventionally attractive white woman?!).

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio (Getty Images)

The singer was spotted at Levi’s Neon Carnival co-hosted by Don Julio on Saturday. Look, I know that Coachella is technically out West, but we didn’t necessarily have to go for a full Western, muddy cowboy look here. Maybe it was a personal request from Shawn? WHO KNOWS?

Saweetie

Saweetie

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE (Getty Images)

Okay, now we’re talking! Chains, cotton candy hair, claws, and curve-hugging denim. Coachella Valley demanded a modicum of style from all the Earth tones and flowy skirts, and Saweetie swooped in to save them all.

Rosalía

Rosalía

This “Motomami” not only performed on the main stage on Saturday night (as is her God-given right), but found a moment in between the madness to traipse around the campgrounds looking like an angelic mirage.

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

The Revenge tour continues as the Vanderpump Rules star—and the shining center of #Scandoval—arrived at the Celsius Coachella party. Radar Online also noted that Madix posted an Instagram story of herself nuzzling up next to fitness coach Daniel Wai. Whether this tall drink of muscle milk is a friend or a special someone remains to be seen, but either way, after what Tom Sandoval has put her through, Madix deserves to be surrounded by people with body-ody-odies.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images (Getty Images)

It appears the trend of see-through garments is going nowhere, and I, for one, am thrilled about this. This ensemble was already a win for me, but the tasteful dino stompers really sealed the deal.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

The vampiric king and queen of PDA and over-sharing made their Coachella debut, and Kourt apparently got to attend her first Blink 182 show. Groupie love!

Stella Maxwell, Riccardo Tisci, and Irina Shayk

Stella Maxwell, Riccardo Tisci, and Irina Shayk

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D (Getty Images)

Two models and the chief creative officer of Burberry Group walk into a bar...

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images (Getty Images)

I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO ROCK BONDAGE, THANK YOU TEYANA!

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch

Here is Zoey Deutch being paid to appear at the H&M Coachella party! She looks fine. Moving on.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

This look is so Kesha (complimentary!), although the hair feathers are triggering me back to the Venice boardwalk circa 2011.

Tyga

Tyga

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images (Getty Images)

I almost overlooked them, but these pants feature kneecap zipper pouf pockets. At least someone is taking risks out here.

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Now calling the Hamlin girls the Unrecognizable Sisters. This might as well be Bhad Barbie.

Amelia Hamlin

Amelia Hamlin

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Unrecognizable Sister number two. Putting aside the fact that I am triggered by long prairie denim skirts, this femme Canadian tuxedo is working (although teetering on looking too much like Grimes).

G-Eazy

G-Eazy

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Oh, I get it. White rapper channels white rapper. Meta.

Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

A little commotion for the dress, and a lot of commotion for these sandal pumps which appear to have been designed after a Psilocybin trip.

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Daisy Jones and the Six star looks perfectly unbothered, which is exactly the sort of attitude one requires if attending something as unserious as the Revolve Festival.

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Paging celebrity stylists: Are we doing bandages as accessories now? Can someone confirm?

Dixie D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Ugh, she looks alternative and grunge here, maybe like an early-aughts Gwen Stefani. (Though I have a hard time believing this is a TikTok star’s personal style.)

Rickey Thompson

Rickey Thompson

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE (Getty Images)

I saw Rickey Thompson wearing metallics and jorts at Coachella, so I went out and bought metallics and jorts.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

A Victoria’s Secret model at a Coachella influencer event? Groundbreaking.

Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay

Simply because Scheana finally proved to the world that she does, in fact, have a spine on this season of Vanderpump Rules, I will allow a photo of the reality star and her husband at a Patrón-sponsored event in the desert. As someone who once wore a sequined crop top in place of a wedding gown, this Coachella outfit is “Good as Gold” for Scheana.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE (Getty Images)

The actor and business owner seemed to be at Revolve Festival because her luggage brand Béis did a nonsensical collaboration with Wanderlust Creamery at the event. Still, she looks cool if you disregard the Hunter-like rain boots.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer

Image for article titled Coachella 2023, Weekend 1: All the Celeb Looks Now Probably Caked in Dust
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

A crocheted bikini top and shorts smaller than most of the pairs of underwear I own? Yawn.

