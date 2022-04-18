Ah, the Coachella Valley: E very April, celebs and influencers from all over the country jet into Southern California to see the music industry’s biggest acts and to be photographed while doing so.



A fter the festival took a two-year hiatus due to c ovid-19, Coachella sprung back to life this year with boho chicness and a group of Gen Z influencers posting TikToks about their first time ever in the desert, making me feel like a straight-up fossil. And in an Easter/Passover/Ramadan miracle, flower crowns were nowhere to be found— thank you, God.

This year’s festival was headlined by Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia. Kanye West was initially set to headline, but amidst potential stalking behavior and online harassment towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian, West was pulled from the festival and replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House. Cancelled men aside, my sources tell me it was a good, sweaty romp in the desert this year, made infinitely hotter by Harry Styles bringing Shania Twain onstage for a surprise performance of “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.”

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the fanny packs, pasties, and bodysuits wedgied up the butts of our favorite celebs and degenerates!!!