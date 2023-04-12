Perhaps part of the reason for the impending dark ages (which i still think we can avoid) is that we deleted art and maybe art is necessary for flourishing

Bard says:

The quote you provided was said by a human, specifically, by Kevin Kelly. Kelly is an American author, editor, and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Wired magazine and the author of several books, including Out of Control, What Technology Wants, and The Inevitable.



Kelly is a strong advocate for the role of technology in society. He believes that technology can be a powerful force for good, and that it can help us to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. However, he also believes that technology can be misused, and that it is important to be aware of the potential risks.

In the quote you provided, Kelly is expressing his concern about the potential for a new dark age. He believes that we are living in a time of great change, and that we are at risk of losing our connection to art and culture. He believes that art is essential for our flourishing, and that we need to find ways to preserve it.

Kelly’s concerns are not unfounded. We live in a time when technology is rapidly changing our lives. We are constantly bombarded with new information and new ways of interacting with the world. It is easy to become overwhelmed by all of this change, and to lose our sense of connection to the world around us.

Art can help us to slow down and to appreciate the beauty of the world around us. It can help us to connect with our emotions and to express ourselves in new ways. It can help us to see the world in new ways and to find new meaning in our lives.

In a time of great change, art is more important than ever. We need art to help us to make sense of the world around us and to find our place in it. We need art to help us to connect with each other and to build a better future.

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence. The statement expresses a philosophical perspective that suggests that art is necessary for human flourishing and that the lack of art may contribute to the onset of a dark age. However, without more context, it is difficult to determine the author of the sentence with certainty.

Grimes