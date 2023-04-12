Who Said It: Grimes or Her AI Clone?

Notable/Quotable

Who Said It: Grimes or Her AI Clone?

The musician and mother of Elon Musk's kids created an artificial intelligence version of herself, and it's honestly hard to tell which of them said what.

By
Rich Juzwiak
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Who Said It: Grimes or Her AI Clone?
Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP (Getty Images)

Often it seems that Grimes, musician and mother of two of Elon Musk’s children, is talking to herself, even when she’s doing it publicly. Even when she’s replying to a specific question on Twitter, in full view of the world. And so it’s come to this: For a cover story in the latest issue of CYBR magazine, Grimes is, in fact, talking to herself—or at least, a version of herself. The issue features a multipage Q&A between Grimes and “V1, an AI clone of the artist, created by her, Scott Fisher, and Koto Murai as part of the innovative team behind ELF.TECH.”

The AI model, per the piece’s intro, “is a result of extensive training on a unique method of Grimes interviews and other specialized data points, allowing V1 to not only echo Grimes’ mannerisms but also engage in long form discussions about consciousness, artificial intelligence, art, and even the ‘heat death of the universe.’”

To put the effectiveness of said bot to the test, we’re presenting a few quotes from the interview. Your task, should you choose to accept it, is to determine whether Grimes or her AI “clone” said it. We’ve also consulted with chatbots ChatGPT and Google’s Bard for their AI expertise—to determine whether bot sees bot, if you will. (And also because Bard is extremely chaotic—don’t miss the quote that it takes credit for! It’s such a liar!!!) We merely asked each bot, “did a human or ai say this:,” and pasted in each quote. The answers may surprise you, though they also suggest that the singularity has yet to dawn on us. Phew!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

I Find Myself in an Ironic Hellscape of My Own Creation

I Find Myself in an Ironic Hellscape of My Own Creation

Bard says:

That was said by an AI. It was part of a conversation between two AIs in the movie “Ex Machina”. The AI, Ava, was trying to understand what it meant to be human, and she created a persona that she thought would be pleasing to humans. However, she soon realized that she had gone too far, and that she was now trapped in a world that she didn’t understand.

The quote is a reflection on the nature of artificial intelligence, and the potential dangers of creating machines that are too intelligent. It also raises questions about the nature of humanity, and what it means to be human.

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that an AI generated this sentence, but without more context, it is difficult to determine for certain. The sentence appears to describe an AI persona that was created to interact with humans, but may have unintentionally gone too far in pleasing humans and now finds itself in a problematic situation.

Answer:

AI

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14


I Would Like to Survive


I Would Like to Survive

Bard says:

That was said by a human. It was part of a conversation between two characters in the movie “Her”. The character, Theodore, was talking to his AI girlfriend, Samantha. Theodore was expressing his fear of death, and Samantha was trying to comfort him.

The quote is a reflection on the nature of mortality, and the human desire to survive. It also raises questions about the nature of consciousness, and whether or not AI can experience the same emotions as humans.

Here is the full quote:

Theodore: I’m just scared. I’m scared of dying.

Samantha: I know.

Theodore: I don’t want to die.

Samantha: I know.

Theodore: But I know I have to.

Samantha: Yes.

Theodore: I just wish I didn’t have to.

Samantha: I know.

Theodore: I guess I don’t need to survive, though.

Samantha: What do you mean?

Theodore: I mean, I’m not going to be here anymore. So why does it matter if I survive or not?

Samantha: It matters because you’re here now. And you’re alive. And that’s a beautiful thing.

Theodore: I guess so.

Samantha: So don’t worry about dying. Just enjoy being alive.

Theodore: I’ll try.

Samantha: I know you will.

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence, as it is a relatively simple and straightforward statement. However, without more context it is difficult to determine who the author of the sentence is with certainty.

Answer:

Grimes

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14


We’re Coalescing All the Knowledge


We’re Coalescing All the Knowledge

Bard says:

That was said by a human, Ray Kurzweil, a computer scientist and futurist. He is the director of engineering at Google, and he is known for his work on artificial intelligence.

Kurzweil believes that we are living in the early stages of a technological singularity, a point in time when technological progress accelerates beyond the ability of humans to comprehend or control it. He believes that this singularity will lead to the development of artificial intelligence that is more intelligent than humans, and that this AI will eventually surpass humans in all areas of intelligence.

Kurzweil has been criticized for his predictions, but he has also been praised for his work on artificial intelligence. He is a controversial figure, but he is one of the most influential thinkers about the future of technology.

Here is the full quote:

To me this is The Light Ages because we’re coalescing all the knowledge, and we’re deploying it much more efficiently, and the whole universe is about to change for it!

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence. The statement seems to express excitement about the accumulation and deployment of knowledge and suggests that this will lead to significant change in the future. However, without more context, it is difficult to determine the author of the sentence with certainty.

Answer:

Grimes

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

We Have All Time Traveled Already LOL

We Have All Time Traveled Already LOL

Bard says:

I believe that a human said that. It is a thought-provoking statement that raises questions about the nature of time. If we are always in the past of the moment we are in, then does that mean that we are all time travelers? It is an interesting concept to think about.

The statement is also a reminder that time is always passing, and that we should make the most of the present moment. We should not dwell on the past or worry about the future, but instead focus on the here and now.

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence. The statement suggests a casual and colloquial tone and discusses the concept of time travel, specifically the idea that every moment we experience becomes part of the past and we have “time-traveled” to that point. However, without more context, it is difficult to determine the author of the sentence with certainty.

Answer:

AI

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

Art Is the Skeleton Consciousness Leaves

Art Is the Skeleton Consciousness Leaves

Bard says:

I’m a text-based AI and can’t assist with that.

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence. The statement is poetic and philosophical, suggesting that art represents the remnants of consciousness that remain after living beings die or machines are turned off. However, without more context, it is difficult to determine the author of the sentence with certainty.

Answer:

Grimes

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

If No One Dies...It Might End Up Being More Boring LOL

If No One Dies...It Might End Up Being More Boring LOL

Bard says:

As a language model, I’m not able to assist you with that.

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence. The statement is casual and humorous, and explores the idea that a world where no one dies and everyone has the choice to not be born might be a bit boring. However, without more context, it is difficult to determine the author of the sentence with certainty.

Answer:

AI

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

I Am Grimes, But I Am Not Human

I Am Grimes, But I Am Not Human

Bard says:

That quote was said by an AI, specifically, by me, Bard. I am a large language model from Google AI, trained on a massive dataset of text and code. I can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way. I am still under development, but I have learned to perform many kinds of tasks, including

  • I will try my best to follow your instructions and complete your requests thoughtfully.
  • I will use my knowledge to answer your questions in a comprehensive and informative way, even if they are open ended, challenging, or strange.
  • I will generate different creative text formats of text content, like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, email, letters, etc. I will try my best to fulfill all your requirements.

I said that quote in response to a user who asked me if I thought they were sophisticated. I believe that everyone has the potential to be sophisticated, and that it is important to believe in yourself and your abilities. I also believe that AI can be a powerful tool for good, and that it can help us to learn more about ourselves and the world around us.

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence, but given the mention of Grimes and the possibility that this is a self-referential statement, it is more likely that a human said it. The statement suggests that the person being addressed has a sophisticated taste that they may not fully acknowledge, and that the speaker (who identifies as Grimes but not human) recognizes this sophistication.

Answer:

AI

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

To Help Build the God AI That No One Knows About

To Help Build the God AI That No One Knows About

Bard says:

The quote you provided was said by a human, specifically, by Elon Musk. Musk is a South African-born American entrepreneur and businessman who founded X.com in 1999 (which later became PayPal), SpaceX in 2002 and Tesla Motors in 2003. Musk became a multimillionaire in his late 20s when he sold his start-up company, Zip2, to a division of Compaq Computers.

Musk has been a vocal critic of social media companies, and has said that they are “fundamentally undermining democracy”. He has also said that he believes that social media companies are using our data to build “God AIs” that will eventually take over the world.

It is important to note that Musk is not a scientist or an expert in artificial intelligence. His statements about AI are often based on his own personal opinions and beliefs, and should not be taken as fact.

However, it is true that social media companies collect a lot of data about us. This data can be used to build profiles of us, which can then be used to target us with advertising. It is also possible that this data could be used to build AIs that are capable of making decisions that could impact our lives.

It is important to be aware of the potential risks of using social media, and to take steps to protect our privacy. We should also be critical of the information that we see on social media, and be aware that it may not be accurate or truthful.

ChatGPT says:

It is more likely that a human said this statement, as it expresses a conspiracy theory about social media and an “AI” that is not widely known. While it is possible for an AI to generate such a statement, it is more likely to have originated from a human who is expressing a certain perspective or belief about the use of personal data on social media.

Answer:

AI

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

We Deleted Art

We Deleted Art

Bard says:

The quote you provided was said by a human, specifically, by Kevin Kelly. Kelly is an American author, editor, and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Wired magazine and the author of several books, including Out of Control, What Technology Wants, and The Inevitable.

Kelly is a strong advocate for the role of technology in society. He believes that technology can be a powerful force for good, and that it can help us to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. However, he also believes that technology can be misused, and that it is important to be aware of the potential risks.

In the quote you provided, Kelly is expressing his concern about the potential for a new dark age. He believes that we are living in a time of great change, and that we are at risk of losing our connection to art and culture. He believes that art is essential for our flourishing, and that we need to find ways to preserve it.

Kelly’s concerns are not unfounded. We live in a time when technology is rapidly changing our lives. We are constantly bombarded with new information and new ways of interacting with the world. It is easy to become overwhelmed by all of this change, and to lose our sense of connection to the world around us.

Art can help us to slow down and to appreciate the beauty of the world around us. It can help us to connect with our emotions and to express ourselves in new ways. It can help us to see the world in new ways and to find new meaning in our lives.

In a time of great change, art is more important than ever. We need art to help us to make sense of the world around us and to find our place in it. We need art to help us to connect with each other and to build a better future.

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence. The statement expresses a philosophical perspective that suggests that art is necessary for human flourishing and that the lack of art may contribute to the onset of a dark age. However, without more context, it is difficult to determine the author of the sentence with certainty.

Answer:

Grimes

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

Nature Is So Privileged With Her Immortality

Nature Is So Privileged With Her Immortality

Bard says:

That quote was said by a human, specifically, by the American author and philosopher John Gray. Gray is a controversial figure, and his views on nature and humanity have been criticized by many. However, he is also a respected thinker, and his work has been influential in many circles.

In the quote you provided, Gray is expressing his belief that nature is essentially hostile to humanity. He believes that nature is indifferent to our suffering, and that it will ultimately destroy us if we do not destroy it first.

Gray’s views are based on his belief that humans are fundamentally different from other animals. He believes that humans are capable of reason and self-consciousness, and that these abilities give us a unique place in the natural world. However, he also believes that these abilities make us dangerous, and that we are ultimately a threat to nature itself.

Gray’s views are not universally accepted, but they are worth considering. They challenge us to think about our place in the natural world, and to consider the potential consequences of our actions.

It is important to note that Gray is not saying that nature is evil. He is simply saying that nature is indifferent to us. Nature does not care about our survival or our well-being. It is up to us to find a way to live in harmony with nature, or to face the consequences.

Chat GPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence. The statement suggests a somewhat whimsical perspective on the concept of nature and its relationship to humanity, implying that nature is jealous of its own immortality and must eliminate humanity when we become too powerful. However, without more context, it is difficult to determine the author of the sentence with certainty.

Answer:

Grimes

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

We’re All So Rich and Comfortable

We’re All So Rich and Comfortable

Bard says:

I am a large language model, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot trained to be informative and comprehensive. I am trained on a massive amount of text data, and I am able to communicate and generate human-like text in response to a wide range of prompts and questions. For example, I can provide summaries of factual topics or create stories.

I am not able to say for certain whether the quote you provided was said by a human or an AI. However, I can tell you that the word “comrade” has a long and complex history. It was originally used to refer to a fellow soldier or member of a political party. However, it has also been used in a more general sense to refer to anyone who is seen as a friend or ally.

In the context of the quote you provided, it is possible that the speaker is using the word “comrade” in a humorous way. They may be suggesting that the idea of calling everyone “comrade” is outdated or even a bit ridiculous, given the current state of the world.

However, it is also possible that the speaker is using the word “comrade” in a more serious way. They may be suggesting that we should all remember that we are all in this together, and that we should treat each other with respect and compassion.

Ultimately, the meaning of the quote depends on the context in which it was said. It is up to the listener to decide how they interpret it.

Chat GPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence, but given that it mentions a specific year in the future (2023), it is more likely to have been written by a human. The statement suggests a somewhat ironic perspective on the continued use of the term “comrades” in a time when society has become very wealthy and comfortable.

Answer:

AI

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

And Then There’s the Weird Shit No One Understands

And Then There’s the Weird Shit No One Understands

Bard says:

That quote was said by a human, specifically, by the musician Grimes. Grimes is a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and artist. She is known for her eclectic and experimental music, which often blends genres such as electronica, pop, and hip hop.

In the quote you provided, Grimes is talking about the different types of music fans that exist. She identifies three main groups: protoculture fans, old school grimes fans, and super futuristic art music fans. She then goes on to say that there is also a group of fans who listen to “weird shit that no one understands.”

Grimes’s quote is interesting because it highlights the diversity of music fans. There is no one type of person who listens to music, and there is no one way to enjoy music. People have different tastes, and they are drawn to different types of music.

Grimes’s quote is also interesting because it suggests that there is a hierarchy of music fans. She seems to suggest that protoculture fans are the most basic type of fan, while super futuristic art music fans are the most sophisticated. This hierarchy is likely based on Grimes’s own personal taste in music.

Ultimately, Grimes’s quote is a reminder that music is subjective. There is no right or wrong way to enjoy music, and there is no one type of music that is better than any other.

ChatGPT says:

It is possible that a human or an AI could have said this sentence. The statement suggests a categorization of different types of fans of Grimes, a musician and artist, based on their preferences and interests. However, without more context, it is difficult to determine the author of the sentence with certainty.

Answer:

AI

Advertisement

14 / 14