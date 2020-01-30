Ciara—Pregnant!

Photo : Getty Images

Usually I start these things with some sort of heartwarming story, or diatribe about an abstract concept, but today I have nothing! I’m just generally very happy for Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, two probably good people who had another good thing happen to them—a baby!



On Instagram this morning, Ciara announced her third pregnancy, and second child with Wilson, in a vacation shot from Turks and Caicos. Seeing a sky as blue as the one she posed against, complete with baby bump, immediately injected a fresh set of dopamine through my body. Neurons began to fire, and slowly, this winter gloom I’ve been pulled into lifted from my downcast spirit.

Russell Wilson, of course, posted his own photo. I can imagine that immediately after, the two ran off to enjoy whatever was left of their vacation, away from social media or television screens with bad things happening on them. I hope they’re having a blast! And to those whose first reaction whenever these two pop up is to make some joke about people who are earnestly in love, let me ask: What else do you want from someone who left a terrible relationship with someone who treated them terribly—for them to be miserable? Let her live! [Page Six]

For no reason in particular, here is my favorite Ciara song.

On last night’s Watch What Happens Live, Meghan McCain was “grilled” by friend Andy Cohen about her tumultuous job on The View, which just saw Abby Huntsman abruptly leave amidst rumors of a feud with McCain. Here’s what she had to say on Huntsman:

“Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years. Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to The View is because we were friends. We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning. She’s campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.”

Interesting. She also claims the two did get into a fight, but a “small fight and a friend fight.” Nothing, apparently, that would drive Huntsman to quit. She also claims that the gossip press who dissected Huntsman’s exit is “cruel” for picking apart her job as an onscreen pundit. Never mind that it is important to be mindful of those with large public platforms centered on conservative politics (or any politics), or the frequent fighting and petty diatribes that pepper who time on the show.

Other choice moments, if they can be described as such, include her rejection of rumors that she made an ultimatum over Abby Huntsman’s exit, that she will leave The View when she feels like it, and that she is a “person” with “feelings” just “trying to do a good job.” Well, she’s certainly doing something. [People]

Kendall Jenner did cheerleading on that one lady’s show: